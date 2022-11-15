SkySlope enhances existing relationship with eXp Realty to become one of the brokerage's premier U.S. transaction coordination providers

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SkySlope, Inc., an established leader in the digital transaction management space, has expanded its long-standing relationship with eXp Realty ® to become one of the global brokerage's premier transaction coordinator providers. Beginning this month, SkySlope's in-house transaction coordinator service, SkyTC, will be offered to eXp agents as a part of eXp's emerging eXp Solutions program.

eXp Realty is already among the many brokerages that use SkySlope for digital transaction management. This new alliance promises to strengthen the already-existing relationship between the two companies while further establishing both as leading tech innovators.

SkySlope is a REALTOR®-lead business. Since its inception in 2011, SkySlope has grown to become a major force in the real estate industry, serving nearly half a million professionals. In that time, its suite has also expanded to include additional solutions, including SkyTC — a service that handles transaction paperwork to ensure that agents' transactions are fully in compliance and tracking on time. With proprietary software, SkyTC can handle twice as many files as the average TC while providing a concierge-level experience.

"We are thrilled to have been singled out as one of eXp Realty's premier transaction coordinator providers," says SkySlope CEO, Tyler Smith. "Although we're a technology company, so much of what we do at SkySlope is centered around people and providing outstanding customer service. SkyTC will help lighten eXp agents' workloads while giving them more time for doing what they love — helping people."

Founded in 2009, eXp Realty has been one of the real estate industry's most notable disruptors. The brokerage's unique cloud-based model and focus on cutting-edge technology has led them to become one of the world's fastest-growing real estate brokerages. Today, eXp Realty has more than 86,000 agents in 23 countries.

"As one of the world's fastest growing brokerages, we wanted to align with a transaction coordination service that could scale with our agents," says Leo Pareja, President of Affiliated Services at eXp Realty. "We couldn't be more excited to expand our relationship with SkySlope."

About SkySlope

Established in 2011, SkySlope is the customer experience platform managing real estate transactions from contract to close. Serving over 450,000 real estate professionals across the U.S. and Canada, SkySlope manages nearly 3 million transactions annually. SkySlope is on a mission to build solutions that reshape the real estate industry by creating the most powerful autonomous transaction platform. For more information, visit SkySlope .

