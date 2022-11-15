iAnthus Announces Appointment of Philippe Faraut as CFO

NEW YORK and TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. ("iAnthus" or the "Company") (CSE: IAN) (OTCPK: ITHUF), which owns, operates and partners with regulated cannabis operations across the United States, is pleased to announce the appointment of Philippe Faraut as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective immediately.

"We are very excited for Philippe to join iAnthus as Chief Financial Officer. Philippe brings over 20 years of senior CPG financial management and leadership expertise to the Company, and we are thrilled to work with him as we drive iAnthus forward," commented Interim CEO, Robert Galvin.

Philippe was most recently the CFO of Irwin Naturals, a mass market nutraceutical brand. Philippe led Irwin's initial public offering and entrance into the psychedelic mental health care space. Prior to that, he was a Managing Partner of the investment banking services firm Bastiat Partners from 2016 to 2021, and served as Chief Investment Officer for Knight Global, a family office with a diversified asset portfolio from 2015 to 2016. Philippe started his finance career at Merrill Lynch in the Consumer Retail group in New York and held senior positions at the Sage Group and Intrepid Investment Bankers. He holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the Anderson School at UCLA and a Bachelor of Science degree from Glion Institute – Hotel Management School.

Philippe is replacing Julius Kalcevich who served as the Company's CFO since October 2016. "On behalf of the Company's board of directors, I want to thank Julius for his years of service to iAnthus. We wish him every success in his future endeavors," said Mr. Galvin.

About iAnthus

iAnthus owns and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing and dispensary facilities throughout the United States. For more information, visit www.iAnthus.com .

