Equashield Named as Most Used Closed System in U.S. for Hazardous Drug Preparation and Administration for the Fourth Year Running

Equashield Remains the Provider of Choice and Most Considered Closed System Transfer Device for Pharmacists and Oncology Nurses in Prevention of Hazardous Drug Exposure

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Equashield, a leading provider of closed system transfer devices (CSTDs)for hazardous drugs and exclusive proprietor of the only closed-back syringe, today announced that, for the fourth year running, it has been recognized as the most used and most considered CSTD for hazardous drug preparation and administration among healthcare professionals.

The Pharmacy Purchasing & Products State of Compounding Report for 2022 identified Equashield as the most popular device for hospital pharmacists compounding hazardous drugs, utilized in 35 percent of facilities across the United States for four consecutive years. The report similarly highlighted Equashield as the CSTD of choice for oncology nurses administering hazardous medications.

A growing number of facilities are recognizing the benefits of CSTD use to support safe practices during hazardous drug compounding and administration. Along with the increase in use, CSTDs have seen steady vendor loyalty growth with 65 percent of facilities less likely to switch from their established vendor of choice. The trend of CSTD adoption and vendor loyalty established the Equashield CSTD as a leader and preferred option, holding 48 percent of the market for pharmacists considering which CSTDs to purchase.

"Increased global awareness on the importance of protective measures for healthcare workers at risk for exposure is driving the growing adoption rates of CSTDs. The USP 800 mandate, which requires the use of closed systems in the administration of hazardous drugs, and strongly recommends them in the compounding process, has driven official acceptance of CSTDs as a standard in both pharmacy and nursing, making them a must-have," said Marino Kriheli, Co-founder of Equashield. "Equashield is proud to once again be recognized for its commitment to improving safety for healthcare professionals."

The Equashield CSTD provides unparalleled safety and ease of use for healthcare workers handling hazardous drugs. Key features include an integrated pressure equalization system within the sealed syringe barrel, a dry disconnection mechanism to prevent leaks, and Equashield's proprietary closed syringe back and metal plunger rod to mitigate syringe plunger contamination. Equashield's CSTD portfolio includes a wide range of closed-back syringes and adaptors that can accommodate any drug vial, along with a selection of connectors and tubing sets compatible with all IV infusion bags.

Equashield is a leading provider of manual and automated solutions for the compounding and administration of hazardous drugs. Equashield's product suite includes the EQUASHIELD® Closed System Transfer Device (CSTD), and EQUASHIELD® Pro, the first ever closed system-enabled Automated Pharmacy Compounding System. Equashield's CSTD is clinically proven to protect healthcare professionals from hazardous drug exposure. It covers more routes of exposure than alternative systems and has passed the proposed 2015 alcohol vapor containment protocol from NIOSH, confirming that it can contain the harshest vapors and emissions. Studies have shown Equashield's CSTD as faster to deploy and easier to use than competing systems. Used by hundreds of hospitals and clinics around the world, EQUASHIELD is CE marked and substantiated by the FDA for preventing microbial ingress for up to seven days.

