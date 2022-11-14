Yakima Neighborhood Health Services Notice of Data Security Incident

YAKIMA, Wash., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yakima Neighborhood Health Services ("YNHS") has learned of a data security incident that may have impacted data belonging to certain current and former patients.

On October 4, 2022, a file containing certain individuals' personal and protected information was inadvertently distributed to one individual. Upon learning of this accidental disclosure, YNHS took steps to ensure the recipient deleted the file from their possession.

While YNHS has no evidence that any information potentially involved in this incident has been misused, out of an abundance of caution, YNHS is informing affected individuals about the steps they can take to help protect their information. The potentially affected information may include individuals' names, dates of birth, medical record numbers, and medical treatment locations. On November 10, 2022, YNHS completed the process of identifying current address information for the affected individuals in order to effectuate written notification of the incident via US mail.

YNHS has taken steps in response to this incident and has made alterations to its cyber environment to help prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

YNHS has established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident and to address related concerns. Call center representatives are available Monday through Friday between 6am – 3:30pm PST and can be reached at 855-926-1377.

YNHS Is located at 12 S. 8th St., Yakima, Washington 98901

