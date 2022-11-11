Village Dermatology Moves to New Gardendale Location to Better Serve the Area

Local Dermatology Practice Moves Gardendale Location for Patient Convenience and Future Growth

GARDENDALE, Ala., Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Village Dermatology, a medical practice owned and operated by Forefront Dermatology, started seeing patients on November 1, 2022, in its new location at 430 Fieldstown Road, Suite #104, Gardendale, Alabama, 35071. This new location is conveniently located between I-65 and Highway 31 in Gardendale and offers patients easy access to the practice from around the area.

"Our goal has always been to become an integral part of the healthcare services in the Gardendale area," stated Jenny Sobera, MD. "With this new location, we can continue to meet that goal for the foreseeable future."

Village Dermatology has been serving the Gardendale area for over two years now. It will continue to serve patients from a variety of areas north of Birmingham, including Fultondale, Jasper, and Cullman, to name a few. "This location has been great for patients that do not want to travel into Birmingham for dermatology care," explained Jenny Sobera, MD.

Since opening in mid-2020, the Gardendale location at Village Dermatology has grown rapidly and needed a solution to continue serving patients in the area. "We were looking for a new location convenient for patients and could grow with our practice as we continued to serve patients in and around Gardendale," said Audrey Easterwood, Practice Administrator.

"We looked at several locations that could fit our needs, and we are happy to announce we found a great site."

The new Gardendale location at Village Dermatology will be located at 430 Fieldstown Road, Suite #104, Gardendale, Alabama, 35071. The new clinic is conveniently located between I-65 and Highway 31 in Gardendale.

The clinic is open Tuesday's 8:00 am – 4:00 pm, Thursday's 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm, and every 1st and 3rd Friday of the month from 8:00 am – 12:00 pm.

Gardendale is one of 3 locations for Village Dermatology practice. If you are in the Gardendale, AL area and need dermatology services, please contact Village Dermatology at (205) 877-9773 or visit www.villagedermatology.net for more information.

About Village Dermatology

Village Dermatology was founded in 2008 by Dr. Jenny Sobera. Dr. Sobera envisioned bringing world-class dermatology to her native home of Birmingham, AL. The practice's motto of "live a beautiful life" is displayed from the moment you walk through the door at Village Dermatology. Since 2008 Village Dermatology has seen thousands of medical and cosmetic patients. Village Dermatology has 3 locations for your convenience: 2900 Cahaba Road, Mountain Brook, AL 35223; 430 Fieldstown Road, Suite #104, Gardendale, Alabama 35071; and 150 Gilbreath Drive, Oneonta, AL 35121.

About Forefront Dermatology

Located throughout the East, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, Southwest, Southeast, and West, Forefront Dermatology is a large and growing, physician-led, single-specialty group practice comprising 200+ dermatology practices. Forefront's community-based, Board-Certified Dermatologists and specialists provide best-in-class general, surgical and cosmetic dermatological care along with related laboratory services. Headquartered in Manitowoc, WI, Forefront's Board-Certified Dermatologists and medical specialists are dedicated to providing the highest standard of care for conditions of the hair, skin, and nails to people of all ages and stages of life. Using innovative and proven solutions, Forefront's caring, Board-Certified Dermatologists and medical specialists treat the total patient to help improve not only the condition of their skin, but also their quality of life. To learn more, visit www.ForefrontDermatology.com.

