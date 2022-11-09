Stoneridge to Present at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference

NOVI, Mich., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE: SRI) today announced that Jon DeGaynor, president and chief executive officer, and Matt Horvath, chief financial officer, will participate in the Stephens Annual Investment Conference with a fire-side chat at 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. Details on how to join the presentation via webcast will be posted to the "Investors/Webcasts & Presentations" section of the Company's website (www.stoneridge.com) prior to the presentation. In addition to the presentation, Stoneridge will host on-site demonstrations in a MirrorEye-equipped truck to showcase the system's safety benefits and capabilities.

Stoneridge, Inc. logo (PRNewsFoto/Stoneridge, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Stoneridge, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

About Stoneridge, Inc.

Stoneridge, Inc., headquartered in Novi, Michigan, is a global designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway and agricultural vehicle markets. Additional information about Stoneridge can be found at Stoneridge.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stoneridge, Inc.