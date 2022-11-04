Woodruff Sawyer Names Tim Schmidt Producer for Pacific Northwest Region

SEATTLE, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodruff Sawyer, one of the largest independent insurance brokerages in the US, today announced Tim Schmidt has joined the firm as Vice President, Producer for the Seattle office. Prior to joining Woodruff Sawyer, Tim served seven years at Parker, Smith and Feek, where he was a Construction and P&C Producer. Before that, Tim spent 10 years in commercial banking, which gave him a unique perspective into the financial impact of risk management.

In his role, Tim will partner with Construction clients to navigate insurance solutions and advise on their overall risk management. He will be directly involved in the placement of insurance through guaranteed cost, loss sensitive, and alternative risk programs. Tim is certified as a Construction Risk Insurance Specialist (CRIS). He attended Washington State University.

Tim says, "I'm thrilled to join a world-class organization like Woodruff Sawyer, and to help expand our Construction presence in the Northwest." Brett Bauer, Senior Vice President, Pacific Northwest Practice Leader adds, "Tim brings an energy and passion for working with clients, along with a local presence for our customers in the Seattle area. We're very excited to add an experienced construction producer like Tim to our growing national Construction Practice."

