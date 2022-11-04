Sharecare and National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, New York Chapter - renowned for the annual Emmy Awards - announce winners of 2022 Sharecare Awards

ATLANTA, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharecare (Nasdaq: SHCR), the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, announced the complete list of winners of the 2022 Sharecare Awards. Held in association with the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, New York Chapter – which inspires artistic and technical excellence through the renowned Emmy® Award – the Sharecare Awards recognize the year's best digital campaigns and content that promote health and well-being and embody the spirit of "sharing care."

The fourth annual Sharecare Awards honored winners across categories that represent the diversity of experiences shaping consumers' health and lives today. Winners were revealed and celebrated in a month-long social media campaign featuring health and well-being influencers and celebrity advocates, including: actress and comedian Yvette Nicole Brown; principal dancer with the American Ballet Theater Misty Copeland; influencer and reality television star Heidi D'Amelio; CNN chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta; talk show host Tamron Hall; Olympic gold medalist Scott Hamilton; Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony award-winning actress Rita Moreno; Special Olympics chairman Timothy Shriver; veteran broadcast journalist Meredith Viera; and television host, actor, and motivational speaker Montel Williams, among others.

"Engaging people in their health is of the utmost importance to Sharecare, and ultimately that's what drove us to launch the Sharecare Awards and elevate the impactful work produced by these world-class advocates and content creators," said Donna Hill Howes, chief nursing officer and senior vice president of corporate partnerships at Sharecare. "This year's honorees tackled some of the most critically important issues impacting humanity today – from health equity and pandemic response to innovation and mental health – and we applaud their commitment to education, awareness, and inspired action."

The 2022 Sharecare Awards category winners are:

In addition to honoring category award winners, three Sharecare Awards of distinction were conferred in 2022:

Outstanding Foundation Award – Dominique Wilkins KultureCity , accepted by its founder and NBA Hall of Famer

Person of the Year Award – Dr. Sandra Lindsay , nurse, respected public health advocate, and first recipient of the COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S.

Sharing Care Award – South Florida PBS' Health Channel for "Hope is Here: Episode 4"

The 2022 Sharecare Awards, operated through the Sharecare Foundation, were judged by a carefully curated Academy of Judges, comprised of leading healthcare and media professionals with expertise in each of the competition categories. The program also was made possible through the generous support of sponsors Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Delta Air Lines, Atlanta Hawks, and UNITE.

Content from category award winners and finalists, as well as more information about the Sharecare Awards, are available at sharecareawards.org.

About The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, New York Chapter

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, New York Chapter, founded in 1955, is the preeminent membership organization serving media professionals by offering career enhancing events and networking opportunities. New York NATAS fosters creativity and inspires artistic and technical excellence through the renowned Emmy® Award, the coveted peer-recognition symbol of distinction in regional television.

About Sharecare

Sharecare is the leading digital health company that helps people – no matter where they are in their health journey – unify and manage all their health in one place. Our comprehensive and data-driven virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. Driven by our philosophy that we are all together better, at Sharecare, we are committed to supporting each individual through the lens of their personal health and making high-quality care more accessible and affordable for everyone. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.

