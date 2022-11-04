Roche introduces the navify brand for its digital health solutions at HLTH 2022

Roche unifies its digital health portfolio under the navify brand, providing a range of next generation software solutions.

The navify portfolio uses digital solutions, analytics and data science to provide insights that address today's real-world challenges in health, enabling confident decisions and leading towards delivery of personalised healthcare.

The navify digital solutions reinforce Roche's commitment to help providers and innovators connect with patients for better access, experience and delivery of care.

BASEL, Switzerland, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) announced today at the HLTH 2022 meeting in Las Vegas, NV, US, that its digital health portfolio will now be available under the navify® brand. The navify digital solutions help providers and patients 'navigate' and 'clarify' a wide range of touchpoints by activating insights that provide evidence on how to optimise operational processes and clinical decision making in healthcare.

"Today we are using navify digital solutions, such as algorithms, and data science to deliver insights that are actionable in healthcare, building on three decades of software experience with diagnostics in laboratories," said Moritz Hartmann, Head of Roche Information Solutions. "We are creating open digital ecosystems with labs, hospitals and medtech companies to bring the latest innovations faster to society to better serve patients, and to support clinicians in providing care for patients. These activities support our strategy to deliver insights that drive personalised care."

Together, navify brings new ways to:

Improve interoperability of digital infrastructure: Today limited abilities to seamlessly connect and share data costs healthcare systems an est. $30 billion in the US alone, 1

Use advanced analytics to deliver operational excellence, improved workflows, and patient-centric ways of working: A worldwide shortage of up to 15 million healthcare workers is predicted by 2030: 2 providers face increasing workloads with less resources - finding additional efficiencies is a priority,

Generate advanced medical insights that augment clinical decision support: 2 in 3 physicians are unsure if they are over- or underusing diagnostics, compared to their peers.3

Navify supports Roche's 125-year commitment to deliver pioneering science that helps healthcare organisations improve patient health by advancing diagnostics, treatments and medical knowledge. It also aligns with Roche's 10-year ambition to build a leading, profitable insights business.

About navify

The portfolio across Roche includes more than 30 digital solutions4 for labs, hospitals and patients worldwide and many key initiatives to advance digital transformation in healthcare. Several late stage pilots5 with customers and tech collaborators are underway for digital infrastructure (navify Core Integrator), operational excellence (navify Sample Tracking) and for medical insights (navify Screening for Cervical Cancer, navify Kidney Companion and navify Algorithm Suite).

With navify Marketplace, Roche connects labs and healthcare providers and third-party medtech and other companies to help bring innovations to healthcare. Several startups or companies are involved and more are joining: Smart4Diagnostics, imito (wound.app), decide Clinical Software (glucotab), Glytec, Precordior (CardioSignal), SteadySense (SteadyTemp), Deigma, TestCard, Etheclo, Tracie Healthcare Solutions and Binary Tech. Medial EarlySign, which develops AI-based clinical predictive analytics, is the latest to join, allowing for EarlySign ColonFlag6 to be accessible to labs and hospitals via the navify platform in the near future.

Information about navify is available at navify.com .

About Roche's presence at HLTH 2022

James Musick, Global Head of Personalised Healthcare at Roche, will present on Tuesday, 15 November at 3:30 PM PT on the Seaport Stage. He will discuss how today's convergence of pioneering science, technology, and data is driving new patient-centred healthcare solutions that are unlocking sustainable and widespread access to personalised healthcare.

navify solutions highlighted at Roche's booth during HLTH 2022 include:

navify digital infrastructure solutions to securely integrate data across care settings and Roche's open digital ecosystems to accelerate innovation in care settings,

navify operational excellence solutions to drive efficiencies, raise health equity and enable value based care in labs and point of care (e.g. Viewics LabOps Suite, cobas infinity edge SMART, navify Sample Tracking manages samples before reaching labs),

navify medical insights' solutions using advanced analytics, algorithms to turn data into insights that augment clinicians' ability to improve care (e.g. navify Oncology portfolio, navify Diagnostic Optimization, navify Infection Management, navify Algorithm Suite, and navify Kidney Companion).

The Roche presence at HLTH also includes 10 in-booth talks, such as:

Open Digital Ecosystem & the Future of Healthcare

Transforming Healthcare Together

navify Oncology portfolio

Innovating point-of-care testing

About Roche

Founded in 1896 in Basel, Switzerland, as one of the first industrial manufacturers of branded medicines, Roche has grown into the world's largest biotechnology company and the global leader in in-vitro diagnostics. The company pursues scientific excellence to discover and develop medicines and diagnostics for improving and saving the lives of people around the world. We are a pioneer in personalised healthcare and want to further transform how healthcare is delivered to have an even greater impact. To provide the best care for each person we partner with many stakeholders and combine our strengths in Diagnostics and Pharma with data insights from the clinical practice.

In recognising our endeavour to pursue a long-term perspective in all we do, Roche has been named one of the most sustainable companies in the pharmaceuticals industry by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the thirteenth consecutive year. This distinction also reflects our efforts to improve access to healthcare together with local partners in every country we work.

Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan.

For more information, please visit www.roche.com .

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.

References

