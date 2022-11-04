Oliver Wyman Announces Record Number of Partner and Executive Director Promotions for 2023

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oliver Wyman, a global management consulting firm and a business of Marsh McLennan [NYSE: MMC] today announced 78 newly-elected Partners and Executive Directors for 2023, representing the largest promotion class in the firm's history.

(PRNewsfoto/Oliver Wyman) (PRNewswire)

"We have had a banner year at Oliver Wyman, thanks in part to the dedication and hard work of these future firm leaders," said Nick Studer, CEO, Oliver Wyman. "Our new Partners and Executive Directors represent the best of Oliver Wyman –depth, creativity, collaborative spirit, and courage – and I am proud to welcome them to the partnership."

The firm's new Partners and Executive Directors, effective January 1, 2023, are listed below in alphabetical order:

First name Last name Office Nidhi Agarwal Singapore Adel Alfalasi Abu Dhabi Casey Barnes-Waychus New York Mark Barrie London Hendrik Becker Detroit Gregory Berger New York Tanuj Bhojwani Singapore Pippa Black New York Dominik Boehler Amsterdam Magnus Burkl Frankfurt Emiliano Carchen Milan Kara Clark Chicago Gianluca Corradi London Jonathan Cummins New York Maite Dailleau Paris Christopher Decker Dubai Cem Dedeaga London Arnaud Delamare Dubai Marco Ehlscheid Dusseldorf Emilio El Asmar Dubai Simon Eymery Paris Ryan Feeley Washington Maria Fernandes London James Forbes-King London Carlos Garcia Martin Dallas Caroline Gibbons London Bobby Gibbs Dallas Rama Gollakota Sydney Julian Gorski New York Matthew Gruber New York Chris Hartman London Laurence Holmes Newcastle Heather Horowitz New York Soeren Juckenack Dusseldorf Justin Kahn New York Ann Kaplan Chicago Juin Keek Singapore Dawn Kelly London Florian Ketterer Dusseldorf Lindsay Knable New York Nader Kobrolsi Dubai Andreas Lagerqvist Stockholm Melissa Lam New York Amy Lasater-Wille New York Roland Lasius London Jean Baptiste Lepetit Paris Adam Lewis Atlanta Wen Jie Mok Singapore Lucy Monaghan London Justin Newman New York Erick Nizard New York Adrian Oest London Anosh Pardiwalla Singapore Adam Perkins London Laetitia Plisson Paris Alexander Poehl Munich Jake Purvis Dallas Olivia Richards London Joao Miguel Rodrigues Berlin Tiago Rodrigues de Freitas Madrid Alexander Roinesdal Houston Daniel Rye Dallas Jean Salamat Dubai Joanne Salih London Randall Sargent Boston Christophe Schmitt Paris Philip Schroeder London Rebecca Scotchie Atlanta Yasuyuki Sekioka Tokyo Jeanna Shapiro New York Viknesh Sivalingam New York Holger Stamm Dusseldorf Chris Stiefeling Toronto Prakhar Sureka Singapore Sian Townson Newcastle Lorenzo Trittoni Dubai Shyam Vichare Boston Robert Winawer Boston







About Oliver Wyman

Oliver Wyman is a global leader in management consulting. With offices in more than 70 cities across 30 countries, Oliver Wyman combines deep industry knowledge with specialized expertise in strategy, operations, risk management, and organization transformation. The firm has more than 6,000 professionals around the world who work with clients to optimize their business, improve their operations and risk profile, and accelerate their organizational performance to seize the most attractive opportunities. Oliver Wyman is a business of Marsh McLennan [NYSE: MMC]. For more information, visit www.oliverwyman.com . Follow Oliver Wyman on Twitter @OliverWyman.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Oliver Wyman