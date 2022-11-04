Allnodes joins as a node council partner of WEMIX3.0

Allnodes, a blockchain infra company, joins 40WONDERS as a WEMIX3.0's NCP

To join forces on many fronts for the betterment of WEMIX3.0 ecosystem

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wemade announced Allnodes, a global blockchain infrastructure company, joined as a WEMIX3.0 NCP(node council partner).

Wenade recently successfully launched WEMIX3.0, its own mainnet. Allnodes joined 40WONDERS, the mainnet's NCP, and chose 7 as its identification number. NCPs can pick a unique identification number from 1 to 40.

For efficient decentralization, performance maintenance and stronger security, Allnodes will participate in node operation-related decision making.

Allnodes, with its strong development power, is participating as a leading node validator with 40K+ nodes across 65+ global blockchains such as ETH2.0, Solana, Polygon, Polkadot, Avalanche, and more.

Its partners include global crypto exchanges crypto.com and OKX, and ConSensys, a company behind MetaMask.

With Allnodes and Blockdaemon, a blockchain company that joined as a NCP earlier, WEMIX3.0 is one step closer to its ecosystem's healthy growth and evolving into sustainable and open mainnet.

