Alcohol Justice to Participate at American Public Health Association Annual Meeting & Expo "150 Years of Creating the Healthiest Nation: Leading the Path Toward Equity" ENGAGE, COLLABORATE, GROW

Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 4:15 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago

SAN RAFEL, Calif., Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcohol Justice is pleased to announce its participation at the American Public Health Association's 2022 Annual Meeting and Expo – a national conference where "…public health professionals convene, learn, network and engage with peers…[to] strengthen the profession of public health, share the latest research and information, promote best practices and advocate for public health issues and policies grounded in research."

Alcohol Justice logo. (PRNewsFoto/Alcohol Justice)
What: 2022 APHA Annual Meeting and Expo

When: November 6-9, 2022

Where: Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, 415 Summer St., Boston, MA 02210

Who:

  • Loretta Ross, Professor, Smith College – Opening Session Speaker
  • Carson Benowitz-Fredericks, MSPH, CHES, Research Director, Alcohol Justice
  • Mayra Jimenez, Senior Advocacy Manager, Alcohol Justice
  • Over 120 Oral, Roundtable, and Poster Session Presenters

Alcohol Justice Research Director Carson Benowitz-Fredericks

  • Sunday, November 6, 2022, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. EST

Session: Alcohol Poster #1 - Making change happen: Alcohol interventions and policies
Program: Alcohol, Tobacco, and Other Drugs
Board 1 - Assess the Bottle: A SAFER-Based Rubric for California Alcohol Policy Risk

  • Wednesday, November 9, 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. EST

Program: Alcohol, Tobacco, and Other Drugs
Roundtable - Safeguarding Science in an Era of Industry Intrusion and Public Skepticism: A Townhall to Learn from the Past and Plan for the Future

Alcohol Justice Senior Advocacy Manager Mayra Jimenez

  • Attending and supporting the American Public Health Association Alcohol Action Network with recruitment as Co-Chair of the Action Subcommittee

CONTACT

Michael Scippa (415) 548-0492


Carson Benowitz-Fredericks (917) 426-6443


Mayra Jimenez (323) 683-4687

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alcohol-justice-to-participate-at-american-public-health-association-annual-meeting--expo-150-years-of-creating-the-healthiest-nation-leading-the-path-toward-equity-engage-collaborate-grow-301668461.html

SOURCE Alcohol Justice

