Qnnect™ Acquires Hermetic Solutions Group

Acquisition adds seven industry-leading brands: Cristek Interconnects, FilConn, Hi-Rel Group, Litron, PA&E, Sinclair, and Zet-Tek Manufacturing

Expands Qnnect's customer base and global footprint, and augments its product portfolio with highly engineered Hermetic offerings and new specialty interconnects

BOSTON, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Qnnect™, a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management, today announced the acquisition of Hermetic Solutions Group ("HSG"), expanding Qnnect's offerings into hermetic packages and augmenting its existing portfolio of specialty interconnect solutions.

HSG designs and manufactures highly engineered, mission-critical electronic solutions to protect, preserve, and facilitate electronic signal generation and transmission. With the acquisition, Qnnect adds HSG's seven industry-leading brands: Cristek Interconnects, FilConn, Hi-Rel Group, Litron, PA&E, Sinclair, and Zet-Tek Manufacturing.

For decades, HSG companies have delivered custom, turnkey solutions to their customers, leveraging proprietary technologies, best practices engineering, and specialized manufacturing. Their products support high-performance applications, requiring exceptional reliability under extreme conditions. HSG retains long-standing positions on growing platforms in the aerospace, defense, space, energy, medical, and optical networking end markets.

"Our strategy is to acquire industry-leading manufacturers of connectivity solutions whose technology and customer relationships bring significant long-term growth potential to Qnnect." said Kevin Perhamus, CEO of Qnnect. "HSG's differentiated hermetic solutions and position on premier U.S. defense platforms further cement Qnnect as a leading supplier of critical connectivity solutions. We're excited to welcome the HSG team to our growing portfolio and look forward to working together to best serve our customers."

About Qnnect:

Qnnect (pronounced: "Connect") is a leading global producer of highly engineered electronic interconnect solutions for high-density and high-speed applications of leading original equipment manufacturers. Qnnect's connector and interconnect businesses have over 100 years of combined experience as trusted partners in the Defense & Aerospace, Hi-Rel, Semiconductor, Test & Measurement, and Consumer Electronics markets. For more information, visit www.qnnectnow.com.

About Arcline Investment Management

Arcline is a growth-oriented private equity firm with $4.4 billion in cumulative capital commitments. Arcline seeks to invest in technology-driven, meaningful to the world industrial businesses that enable a better future. For more information visit www.arcline.com.

