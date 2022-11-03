Poseida Therapeutics to Present at the ESMO Immuno-Oncology 2022 Annual Congress

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing proprietary genetic engineering platform technologies to create cell and gene therapeutics with the capacity to cure, today announced the acceptance of two poster presentations at the European Society for Medical Oncology Immuno-Oncology (ESMO I-O) 2022 Annual Congress, taking place in Geneva, Switzerland and online from December 7-9, 2022.

Poseida Therapeutics (PRNewsfoto/Poseida Therapeutics, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Details of the presentations are as follows. The full abstracts will be made available on the ESMO website on December 1, 2022 at 12:05 AM CET.

Title: Development of an allogeneic CAR-T targeting MUC1-C (MUC1, cell surface associated, C-terminal) for epithelial derived tumors

Presenter: David Oh, M.D., Ph.D., Assistant Professor, University of California, San Francisco

Session Title and Location: Poster Display, Foyer ABC

Presentation Number: 46P

Date and Time: Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 12:30-1:15 PM CET

Title: Phase 1 Study to Assess the Safety and Efficacy of P-BCMA-ALLO1, a Fully Allogeneic CAR-T Therapy, in Patients with Relapsed / Refractory Multiple Myeloma (RRMM)

Presenter: Mehmet Hakan Kocoglu, M.D., Assistant Professor, University of Maryland Medical Center

Session Title and Location: Poster Display, Foyer ABC

Presentation Number: 47P

Date and Time: Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 12:30-1:15 PM CET

About P-MUC1C-ALLO1

P-MUC1C-ALLO1 is an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate in Phase 1 development for multiple solid tumor indications. Poseida believes P-MUC1C-ALLO1 has the potential to treat a wide range of solid tumors derived from epithelial cells, such as breast, colorectal, lung, ovarian, pancreatic and renal carcinomas, as well as other cancers expressing a cancer-specific form of the Mucin 1 protein, or MUC1-C. P-MUC1C-ALLO1 is designed to be fully allogeneic, with genetic edits to eliminate or reduce both host-vs-graft and graft-vs-host alloreactivity. Poseida has demonstrated the elimination of tumor cells to undetectable levels in preclinical models of both breast and ovarian cancer. Additional information about the Phase 1 study is available at www.clinicaltrials.gov using identifier: NCT05239143.

About P-BCMA-ALLO1

P-BCMA-ALLO1 is an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, partnered with Roche, targeting B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma in Phase 1 development. In vitro and in vivo P-BCMA-ALLO1 preclinical studies, showed effective, targeted cancer cell killing and cytokine secretion, with similar or superior anti-tumor efficacy compared to an autologous CAR-T therapy. Additional information about the Phase 1 study is available at www.clinicaltrials.gov using identifier: NCT04960579.

About Poseida Therapeutics, Inc.

Poseida Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to utilizing our proprietary genetic engineering platform technologies to create next generation cell and gene therapeutics with the capacity to cure. We have discovered and are developing a broad portfolio of product candidates in a variety of indications based on our core proprietary platforms, including our non-viral piggyBac® DNA Delivery System, Cas-CLOVER™ Site-specific Gene Editing System and nanoparticle- and AAV-based gene delivery technologies. Our core platform technologies have utility, either alone or in combination, across many cell and gene therapeutic modalities and enable us to engineer our portfolio of product candidates that are designed to overcome the primary limitations of current generation cell and gene therapeutics. To learn more, visit www.poseida.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, expected timing and plans with respect to clinical trials; the potential benefits of Poseida's technology platforms and product candidates; Poseida's plans and strategy with respect to developing its technologies and product candidates; and Poseida's ability to prioritize and utilize its resources efficiently and expected benefits from any such prioritization. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Poseida's current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, Poseida's reliance on third parties for various aspects of its business; risks and uncertainties associated with development and regulatory approval of novel product candidates in the biopharmaceutical industry; Poseida's ability to retain key scientific or management personnel; and the other risks described in Poseida's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Poseida undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Poseida Therapeutics, Inc.