Microbion Corporation Announces Poster Highlighting Pravibismane Activity Against Common Cystic Fibrosis Pulmonary Pathogens to be Presented at the North American Cystic Fibrosis Conference 2022

BOZEMAN, MT and VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Microbion Corporation today announced that the company will present a poster at the North American Cystic Fibrosis Conference, November 3 – 5, in Philadelphia, PA highlighting the activity of pravibismane against bacterial pathogens associated with lung infection in people with cystic fibrosis (CF). The objective of this study was to measure the minimal inhibitory concentration of pravibismane on pathogens commonly associated with CF lung infections and to determine whether the presence of pulmonary surfactant impacted pravibismane's activity. Pravibismane's activity was compared to a panel of frontline antibiotics clinically used to manage these infections. Financial support for this study was provided by CARB-X.

Poster Details:

Title: Investigating the activity of pravibismane against bacterial isolates common in cystic fibrosis pulmonary infections (Poster No. 501)

Date and Time: November 3, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET; and November 4, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. – 12:40 p.m. ET

Presenting Author: Dr. Brett Baker, President and Chief Innovation Officer, Microbion

Pravibismane was found to be generally more potent, as measured by MIC 90 , than commonly used first- or second-line agents in susceptible and resistant bacterial species such as Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus aureus, Acinetobacter baumannii, Stenotrophomonas maltophilia, Burkholderia cepacia complex, and Mycobacterium abscessus. The presence of pulmonary surfactant did not have an impact on pravibismane activity.

"We are excited to be sharing these data demonstrating that pravibismane is highly active against a broad spectrum of pathogens that commonly infect the airways of people with cystic fibrosis and contribute to the lung disease associated with cystic fibrosis," said Rafael E. Hernandez, MD, PhD, infectious diseases physician and researcher at Seattle Children's Hospital and collaborating scientist on the poster.

Pravibismane is the first in a new class of anti-infective drugs structurally unrelated to other clinically utilized antibiotics. With a novel mechanism of action, pravibismane rapidly reduces bacterial ATP production in both planktonic and biofilm bacterial populations, thereby halting global bacterial cellular metabolism. Pravibismane has also demonstrated safety and signals of efficacy in multiple clinical studies including treatment of patients with diabetic foot infections and patients with serious orthopedic device-related infections. The company plans to advance an inhaled formulation of pravibismane into Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of chronic lung diseases, including non-tuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) and cystic fibrosis-related lung infections.

Disclaimer: Research reported in this press release is supported by the Cooperative Agreement Number IDSEP160030 from ASPR/BARDA and by awards from Wellcome Trust and Germany's Federal Ministry of Education and Research, as administrated by CARB-X. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the Department of Health and Human Services Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, CARB-X, or other funders.

About Microbion

Microbion is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a new class of therapeutic compounds to improve the lives of patients with rare and serious diseases. Microbion's lead drug candidate, pravibismane, is the first product in this new class and has a novel mechanism of action offering unique potential to address the unmet needs of chronic and severe health conditions. The Company is advancing inhaled pravibismane in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of chronic lung diseases, including non-tuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) and cystic fibrosis-related lung infections. Topical/local pravibismane is in Phase 2 development for the treatment of chronic wounds and orthopedic infections. Pravibismane has received backing from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, NIH, US DoD, and CARB-X with over $21 million in grants. The FDA has granted pravibismane with Orphan Drug, Fast Track, and QIDP designations.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain of the statements made in this press release are forward-looking, such as those, among others, relating to the success of clinical development of pravibismane and preparation for potential commercialization. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those anticipated, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to: our ability to enroll patients in our clinical trials at the pace that we project; the size and growth of the potential markets for pravibismane or any future product candidates and our ability to serve those markets; our ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of pravibismane or any future product candidates; and our expectations regarding the potential safety, efficacy or clinical utility of pravibismane or any future product candidates. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Microbion Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

