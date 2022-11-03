Homes For Our Troops 6th Annual Veterans Day Celebrity Auction with Jake Tapper, George Clooney, Mindy Kaling, Wynonna Judd, Don Cheadle, to raise funds for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans

Bid on eBay for Charity between Nov. 3-13th

TAUNTON, Mass., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Homes For Our Troops (HFOT), a national nonprofit that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans, announces its 6th Annual Veterans Day Celebrity Auction campaign lineup. Jake Tapper, George Clooney, Mindy Kaling, Wynonna Judd, and Don Cheadle are among the notable celebrities teaming up to support HFOT's mission. In partnership with eBay for Charity, bidding for this special online event goes live at 7 PM EST on Nov. 3, 2022, and closes at 6 PM EST on Nov. 13, 2022, at eBay.com/hfot. All of the proceeds will benefit Homes For Our Troops.

Participants can make an impact by bidding on personal Zoom experiences, luxury items, and autographed memorabilia from various movie stars, musicians, authors, and sports figures, while helping HFOT's mission to build and donate specially adapted custom homes for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans, to enable them to rebuild their lives. This year's auction features over 120 items and experiences.

CNN's Jake Tapper, a longtime HFOT supporter and National Board Ambassador, along with actors George Clooney, Mindy Kaling, Don Cheadle, and fellow National Board Ambassador Wynonna Judd have enlisted the help of friends, namely movie stars and entertainment icons, to arrange an extensive assortment of auction items up for grabs to benefit Homes For Our Troops this Veterans Day. Items and experiences include 2 Tickets and Hospitality Lounge Passes to see Dave Matthews Band along with a Zoom with Dave Matthews; Personalized Video Message from Ellen DeGeneres; and 1-Hour Tennis Lesson with Andy Roddick for three people. Other celebrities who have donated items are: Audie Cornish, Ben Stiller, Connie Britton, Fred Warner, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jason Sudeikis, Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Hudson, Kenny Chesney, Luke Bryan, Mark Hamill, Michael Keaton, Miranda Lambert, Paul Rudd, Ryan Reynolds, Sanjay Gupta and Will Ferrell.

"The need for adaptive housing for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans remains critical. This auction raises funds and awareness for this worthy cause. It is a privilege to host this event for Homes For Our Troops for a sixth year in a row," says Jake Tapper

"Homes For Our Troops is doing incredible work for our nation's severely injured Veterans. I am excited to be headlining the auction for its sixth year," says George Clooney.

"I am happy to be joining Homes For Our Troops Celebrity Auction again this year. It is heartwarming to see this organization continue to take care of the Veterans who have given so much," says Mindy Kaling.

"It is important we as Americans continue to take care of the troops who served and sacrificed for our freedom. It is our duty to help restore their freedom and independence within their homes. I am proud to be a part of this mission not only as a headliner for this event but a National Board Ambassador as well," says Wynonna Judd.

"I am thrilled to be a headliner for this year's Celebrity Auction once again, helping to provide adapted homes to severely injured post-9/11 Veterans," says Don Cheadle.

"We look forward to the celebrity auction with Jake Tapper and his team every year! This event not only raises funds for our cause but elevates awareness of our mission with audiences we might not normally reach. We are very fortunate to have this opportunity, and to have Jake as a National Board Ambassador," says HFOT President/CEO Brigadier General, USA (Ret) Tom Landwermeyer.

About Homes For Our Troops (HFOT): Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) is a publicly funded 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide to severely injured post-9/11 Veterans. Most of these Veterans have sustained life-altering injuries including multiple limb amputations, partial or full paralysis, and/or severe traumatic brain injury (TBI). These homes restore some of the freedom and independence our Veterans sacrificed while defending our country, and enable them to focus on their family, recovery, and rebuilding their lives. HFOT builds these homes where the Veteran chooses to live, and continues its relationship with the Veterans after home delivery to assist them with rebuilding their lives. Since its inception in 2004, nearly 90 cents of every dollar spent has gone directly to our program services supporting Veterans. For more information, visit www.hfotusa.org.

eBay for Charity enables members of the eBay community to connect with and support their favorite charities in the U.S. and abroad. Every time a user buys or sells on eBay, it's an opportunity to support causes that matter the most and to help with their fundraising goals. With more than 182 million active buyers globally and more than 66,000 charities enrolled on the site, eBay is home to one of the world's largest and most active giving communities. Since 2003, the eBay community has raised nearly $912 million for charity. For more information visit ebayforcharity.org.

