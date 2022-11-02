Molex Explores the Potential of the Industrial Metaverse to Accelerate Next-Gen IoT Infrastructures in New Research Report and Webinar

Manufacturers among first to benefit from convergence of physical and virtual processes to improve product-design cycles and factory of the future initiatives

AR/VR, digital twins, robotics, machine learning, artificial intelligence, and predictive analytics poised to fuel adoption of industrial metaverse applications

Immediate and long-lasting impact on next-gen IoT creates new engineering opportunities and challenges

LISLE, Ill., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Molex, a global electronics leader and connectivity innovator, today released a new report that examines the emerging world of the industrial metaverse and its impact on next-generation Internet of Things (IoT) infrastructures. To help companies prepare for what lies ahead, "Unleashing the Power of the Industrial Metaverse" offers pragmatic insights on the integration of physical and virtual technologies and processes to speed product-design cycles while improving production-line efficiencies and economics.

Unleashing the Power of the Industrial Metaverse: Are You Ready? is a new report created in collaboration with Arrow that explores emerging technologies that comprise the industrial metaverse and spotlights the ways product engineering and manufacturing will forever change due to advancements in artificial intelligence, machine learning, AR/VR, digital twins and predictive analytics (PRNewswire)

"One of Molex's greatest assets is our engineering expertise, and the industrial metaverse will streamline everything from product development through commercialization and ultimately fulfillment," said Mike Giresi, Chief Digital Officer, Molex. "Modernizing IoT infrastructure to take full advantage of the metaverse is a strategic business imperative that will result in deeper, more productive customer experiences and richer data insights today and well into the future."

Industrial Metaverse as Productivity Force Multiplier

Molex and Arrow commissioned the development of this report to offer perspective on how the industrial metaverse will transform manufacturing through increased adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality (AR/VR), digital twins, Machine Learning (ML) and predictive analytics. These early enablers already are gaining traction in industrial settings to support manufacturing automation, process optimization, remote assistance, and training, as well as predictive maintenance.

As these technologies and use cases establish a firm foothold, they will create momentum for consumer-focused applications by facilitating faster inflection points and quantum leaps in productivity. According to the report, a robust industrial metaverse will deliver unprecedented value, starting with the design and ideation phase of product development all the way through manufacturing, sales, service and maintenance.

Immediate and Long-Lasting Impact on Next-Gen IoT

The industrial metaverse also will have a major impact on next-gen IoT infrastructure while creating new opportunities and challenges for today's engineers. As such, engineers are uniquely positioned to be among the first group to tap the full potential of the industrial metaverse. To that end, the report addresses five functional pillars, including speed and bandwidth, signal integrity, form factor, power consumption and electromagnetic interference (EMI). In addition, the report offers guidelines for how companies can get started, as well as advice on integrating core capabilities throughout their internal and external business processes while ensuring secure connectivity and seamless data analysis.

Molex and Arrow Sponsor Industrial Metaverse Webinar

The webinar "Unlocking the Potential of the Industrial Metaverse" will be held on December 6, 2022 , at 9AM PT / 12PM ET

Expert panelists will discuss how the industrial metaverse is transforming manufacturing and what to do to prepare for the next wave in digital transformation:

Molex Reinforce Industrial Automation Expertise at SPS'22

Germany , November 8-10 , Hall 10.0, #110 Molex also will be joining other industrial automation leaders at SPS 2022 in Nuremberg,, Hall 10.0, #110

Visit Molex to learn how the company is optimizing the power of Industry 4.0 technologies and delivering the latest Ethernet capabilities

About Molex

Molex is a global electronics leader committed to making the world a better, more-connected place. With presence in more than 40 countries, Molex enables transformative technology innovation in the automotive, data center, industrial automation, healthcare, 5G, cloud and consumer device industries. Through trusted customer and industry relationships, unrivaled engineering expertise, and product quality and reliability, Molex realizes the infinite potential of Creating Connections for Life. For more information, visit www.molex.com.

