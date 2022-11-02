CathVision Announces Initiation of Clinical Study Evaluating Signal Complexity Algorithm

Study Advances Efforts to Launch CARDIALYTICS Suite of Analytic Tools

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CathVision, a medical technology company developing innovative electrophysiology solutions to enhance clinical decision-making in the EP lab, today announced the investigation of the Signal Complexity™ algorithm designed to visualize and quantify atrial fibrillation (AF) complexity parameters in patients with persistent AF. Ten patients have been treated to date at NYU Langone Health, one of the nation's premier academic medical centers.

Signal Complexity algorithm designed to visualize and quantify atrial fibrillation (AF) complexity parameters

CathVision's CARDIALYTICS™ suite of artificial-intelligence powered analytics, currently in development, will provide automated analysis designed to improve ablation outcomes utilizing high-quality signal data from the ECGenius™ System.1 The NYU Langone study evaluating the Signal Complexity analytic tool is the second study initiated to assess CARDIALYTICS algorithms. Last year the PVISION study evaluated the PVI Analyzer™ algorithm developed to automate the assessment of pulmonary vein isolation.

"The ECGenius System acquires high-fidelity, low-noise cardiac signals. It's the quality of the signal that is the foundation of the algorithms creating the opportunity for physicians to determine intricate, personalized ablation strategies with higher confidence," said Mads Matthiesen, CEO of CathVision. "We developed the CARDIALYTICS suite of analytic tools, based on AI algorithms, to further the benefits of the ECGenius System and to create a responsive solution to the challenges physicians face in treating the complex AF patient population. Better quality signals aligned with automated, intelligent analysis – this is the future of ablation therapy."

The Signal Complexity study is the fourth clinical study conducted by CathVision in the past 18 months. CathVision invests significantly in research and development as part of the company's commitment to driving innovation in an area that has remained stagnant for decades. Clean, clear signals obtained through advanced EP recording technology can improve the accuracy and effectiveness of cardiac ablation procedures potentially lessening the economic burden of atrial fibrillation and improving patient well-being.

"Current AF treatment requires multiple procedural ablation steps. We are at a time when advanced signal analyses, AI algorithms, and high signal quality combined can deliver valuable visualization allowing the opportunity to analyze progress throughout the ablation procedure," said Dr. Larry Chinitz, the Alvin Benjamin and Kenneth Coyle, Sr. Family Professor of Medicine and Cardiac Electrophysiology, and Director, Cardiac Electrophysiology and Heart Rhythm Center in the Department of Medicine, Leon H. Charney Division of Cardiology at NYU Langone. "The results achieved after applying the Signal Complexity algorithm to our case data support this notion, so we're excited to see what happens in the future for the treatment of AF."

CathVision is currently exploring additional collaborations to evaluate CARDIALYTICS AI-powered analytics. For more information about CARDIALYTICS and the ECGenius System, please visit www.cathvision.com.

About CathVision

CathVision is a medical technology company that develops electrophysiology solutions centered around an innovative EP recording system and AI-powered analytic tools. Committed to empowering physicians to make more informed clinical decisions in the EP lab, CathVision is redefining the necessity of exceptional cardiac electrical signals to diagnose, characterize, and treat the most common heart rhythm disorders. CathVision was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denmark with a U.S. office in Minnesota.

1 ECGenius System is cleared for sales in the US. Note CARDIALYTICS is not cleared for sales in US.

