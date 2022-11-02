AXCELIS ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THIRD QUARTER 2022

System Backlog Continues to Hit Record Levels
BEVERLY, Mass., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS) today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2022.
Highlights for the third quarter are as follows:
- Revenue for the quarter was $229.2 million, compared to $221.2 million for the second quarter of 2022.
- Operating profit for the quarter was $53.2 million, compared to $54.1 million for the second quarter.
- Net income for the quarter was $40.3 million, or $1.21 per diluted share, compared to $44.2 million, or $1.32 per diluted share in the second quarter.
- Gross margin for the quarter was 45.1%, compared to 44.8% in the second quarter.
- Record systems backlog of $1.1 billion and bookings of $337.1 million in the third quarter.
- Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $342.1 million on September 30, 2022, compared to $287.2 million on June 30, 2022. This is net of $12.5 million of repurchased shares in the third quarter.
President and CEO Mary Puma commented, "We are pleased that Axcelis delivered strong third quarter financial performance well above our guidance, due to robust demand for our Purion products and strong execution by the Axcelis team. Axcelis is well positioned for growth in 2023, driven by continued strength in the highly implant intensive power market."
Business Outlook
For the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2022, Axcelis expects revenues of $232-240 million. Gross margin in the fourth quarter is expected to be approximately 40-41%. Fourth quarter operating profit is forecast to be between $41-45 million with earnings per diluted share of $1.00-1.10. For the full year, the Company expects to achieve revenue of greater than $885 million with gross margins of greater than 43%.
Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call
The Company will host a call to discuss the results for the third quarter of 2022 on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The call will be available to interested listeners via an audio webcast that can be accessed through the Investors page of Axcelis' website at www.axcelis.com, or by registering as a Participant here: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI9be1e3f05ec14c00a451864e1872d4f5. Webcast replays will be available for 30 days following the call.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release and the conference call contain forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act safe harbor provisions. These statements, which include our expectations for spending in our industry and guidance for future financial performance, are based on management's current expectations and should be viewed with caution. They are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are outside the control of the Company, including that customer decisions to place orders or our product shipments may not occur when we expect, that orders may not be converted to revenue in any particular quarter, or at all, whether demand will continue for the semiconductor equipment we produce or, if not, whether we can successfully meet changing market requirements, and whether we will be able to maintain continuity of business relationships with and purchases by major customers. Increased competitive pressure on sales and pricing, increases in material and other production costs that cannot be recouped in product pricing and instability caused by changing global economic, political or financial conditions could also cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements. These risks and other risk factors relating to Axcelis are described more fully in the most recent Form 10-K filed by Axcelis and in other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
About Axcelis:
Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.
Axcelis Technologies, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenue:
Product
$
221,540
$
169,151
$
631,998
$
435,916
Services
7,635
7,543
21,949
20,828
Total revenue
229,175
176,694
653,947
456,744
Cost of revenue:
Product
118,992
93,201
342,387
240,223
Services
6,862
6,981
19,291
19,560
Total cost of revenue
125,854
100,182
361,678
259,783
Gross profit
103,321
76,512
292,269
196,961
Operating expenses:
Research and development
20,563
16,707
56,267
49,015
Sales and marketing
14,573
11,415
38,567
33,979
General and administrative
14,983
11,996
41,163
33,226
Total operating expenses
50,119
40,118
135,997
116,220
Income from operations
53,202
36,394
156,272
80,741
Other (expense) income:
Interest income
1,111
51
1,558
124
Interest expense
(1,333)
(1,269)
(4,101)
(3,572)
Other, net
(7,971)
(963)
(14,640)
(2,131)
Total other expense
(8,193)
(2,181)
(17,183)
(5,579)
Income before income taxes
45,009
34,213
139,089
75,162
Income tax provision
4,726
6,698
13,002
12,261
Net income
$
40,283
$
27,515
$
126,087
$
62,901
Net income per share:
Basic
$
1.22
$
0.82
$
3.81
$
1.87
Diluted
$
1.21
$
0.81
$
3.75
$
1.83
Shares used in computing net income per share:
Basic weighted average common shares
33,011
33,537
33,116
33,643
Diluted weighted average common shares
33,389
34,089
33,638
34,339
Axcelis Technologies, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
September 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
308,552
$
294,923
Short-term investments
33,576
—
Accounts receivable, net
173,893
104,410
Inventories, net
226,507
194,984
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
32,614
24,929
Total current assets
775,142
619,246
Property, plant and equipment, net
38,778
34,972
Operating lease assets
11,893
9,242
Finance lease assets, net
18,265
19,238
Long-term restricted cash
749
757
Deferred income taxes
28,372
35,454
Other assets
33,062
34,331
Total assets
$
906,261
$
753,240
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
54,020
$
38,025
Accrued compensation
28,557
30,732
Warranty
8,482
6,424
Income taxes
540
887
Deferred revenue
101,169
60,454
Current portion of finance lease obligation
1,164
979
Other current liabilities
13,924
12,639
Total current liabilities
207,856
150,140
Long-term finance lease obligation
45,508
46,415
Long-term deferred revenue
21,420
7,982
Other long-term liabilities
16,587
9,744
Total liabilities
291,371
214,281
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 75,000 shares authorized; 32,937 shares issued and
33
33
Additional paid-in capital
549,735
559,883
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
70,893
(22,722)
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(5,771)
1,765
Total stockholders' equity
614,890
538,959
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
906,261
$
753,240
