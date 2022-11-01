Syndio Appoints Milan Parikh as New Chief Financial Officer

Parikh brings 30 years of financial and operations experience to the Workplace Equity Analytics Platform

SEATTLE, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Syndio, the world's leading Workplace Equity Analytics Platform, announced that Milan Parikh joined the company as Chief Financial Officer. Parikh brings three decades of private and public company finance experience to Syndio as it continues to scale its fast growing business.

Through its suite of products and services, including landmark products PayEQ™ and OppEQ™, Syndio provides technology and expert guidance to help companies measure, achieve, and sustain all facets of workplace equity - from bringing in talent to compensating, retaining, and promoting them equitably. Today, over 200 companies, including 10% of the Fortune 200 and 30% of Fortune's Most Admired Companies, rely on Syndio's platform. Syndio's scaling efforts include a recent partnership with The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), which provides NYSE-listed companies with preferred access to Syndio's Workplace Equity Platform.

"Milan's expertise in financial planning and analysis, business operations and extensive leadership experience will be critical as we continue to expand our Workplace Equity Analytics Platform and the team behind it," said Maria Colcacurcio, Chief Executive Officer at Syndio. "Additionally, as more and more companies look to their CFO to help embed equity into their core business, Milan's expertise makes him a critical partner for many of our customers."

Prior to joining Syndio, Milan Parikh was Chief Financial Officer at MATRIXX, a global telecommunications software company. Over the course of his career, Milan has served as CFO at four leading technology companies at various stages in the entertainment, wireless communications, and enterprise software industries.

"Workplace equity is fundamental to achieving sustainable success in our modern economy," said Milan Parikh, Chief Financial Officer at Syndio. "Joining Syndio on its mission to bring its analytics platform to help businesses close their pay and opportunity gaps to build dynamic and diverse teams across their companies is fulfilling on a personal and professional level. I look forward to working with the leadership team to execute on that mission and scale the organization as we continue to grow and build the workplaces of tomorrow, today."

Milan has managed over $400 million in public and private financings and M&A transactions, most notably as CFO of Fan TV, later acquired by TiVo. Milan previously held roles at venture-backed Vuze, Tnc., AlterEgo Networks, Prio, Inc. and public companies Pixar Animation Studios and Electronics for Imaging. Milan holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from University of California, Berkeley.

About Syndio

Syndio provides technology and expert guidance that helps companies measure, achieve, and sustain all facets of workplace equity. Over 200 companies, including 10% of the Fortune 200 and 30% of Fortune's Most Admired Companies, rely on Syndio's platform to close pay and opportunity gaps, mitigate legal risk, and turn DE&I goals into tangible results. Together, we are showing the world how to build resilient, open workplaces by ensuring every employee is valued based on who they are and what they contribute to their company's success.

