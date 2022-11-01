JUST ANNOUNCED: FANDUEL BRACKET CITY LIVE TO COME TO NASHVILLE MARCH 16-18, 2023

Free Event to Feature Live Performances and College Basketball Fan Experiences throughout Music City

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FanDuel Bracket City Live, a FREE three-day festival centered around music, basketball and action, will take over Lower Broadway in Nashville this coming March. Music City becomes Bracket City on March 16-18, 2023, coinciding with the initial rounds of college basketball postseason games.

2023 FanDuel Bracket City Live will showcase a variety of musical performances across two stages, a chance to interact with fellow fans, and the opportunity to engage in the action of college basketball. The festival's expansive footprint will host activations and stages down Nashville's famed Lower Broadway and riverfront.

To celebrate, fans can enter to win a trip to Bracket City Live for four which includes a travel voucher, lodging, and exclusive experience packages. To enter to win, follow @BracketCityLive on social media and reply (Twitter) or comment (Facebook and Instagram) on the event's giveaway announcement, tagging three of your friends. For more info, click HERE.

Stay updated by visiting BracketCityLive.com and following @BracketCityLive. The musical lineup will be announced in the coming weeks.

"We know visitors love to come to Nashville for live music and sports, so putting them together is a winning combination for us," said Deana Ivey, president of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. "We are excited to introduce a brand-new festival on legendary Lower Broadway to a national audience and for Nashville to benefit from the marketing and TV exposure as we continue to become known as a world-class event city."

"Bracket City Live is a three-day holiday to celebrate and create the unforgettable moments that come with the best time of the year for college basketball. We saw an opportunity to bring fans together and experience those moments at one of the best entertainment destinations in the world." Bobby Sloan, associate principal at Populous and executive producer of Bracket City Live, said.

The event will be produced by Populous and supported by the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp.

FANDUEL

FanDuel Group is an innovative sports-tech entertainment company that is changing the way consumers engage with their favorite sports, teams, and leagues. The premier gaming destination in the United States, FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands across gaming, sports betting, daily fantasy sports, advance-deposit wagering, and TV/media. Visit www.fanduel.com.

NASHVILLE CONVENTION & VISITORS CORP

The mission of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp is to maximize the economic contribution of the convention and tourism industry to the community by developing and marketing Nashville as a premier destination. Visit www.visitmusiccity.com.

POPULOUS

Populous is a global design firm that designs the places and events where people love to be together, such as the Super Bowl, MLB at Field of Dreams, and the London Olympics. Over the last 40 years, the firm has designed more than 3,000 projects worth $40 billion across emerging and established markets. Visit www.populous.com.

