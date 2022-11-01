Intensity Therapeutics' Data on Lead Asset, INT230-6, Accepted for Three Presentations at Key Upcoming Clinical Oncology Conferences in November

Two Poster Presentations Will Be Made at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's (SITC) 37th Annual Meeting

Data on the Treatment of Metastatic Sarcomas Selected for Oral Podium Presentation at the Connective Tissue Oncology Society (CTOS) 2022 Annual Meeting

WESTPORT, Conn., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intensity Therapeutics, Inc. ("Intensity"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary, first-in-class immune-based cancer therapies designed to kill tumors and increase immune system recognition of cancers, today announced that three abstracts have been selected for presentation at key upcoming clinical oncology conferences: the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's (SITC) 37th Annual Meeting and the Connective Tissue Oncology Society (CTOS) 2022 Annual Meeting in November.

November 10-12: Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's (SITC) 37th Annual Meeting being held at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, Boston, MA. Two poster presentations have been selected.

Presentation 1

Abstract Number: 545

Title: A Phase II Randomized Window of Opportunity Trial Evaluating Cytotoxic and Immunomodulatory effects of Intratumoral INT230-6 (Cisplatin, Vinblastine) in Early Stage Breast Cancer: the INVINCIBLE Trial

First Author: Angel Arnaout, M.D., FACS

Session Date and Time: Thursday, November 10, 2022, 9:00 am - 9:00 pm EST

Location: Hall C; In-Person & On Demand

Presentation 2

Abstract Number: 710

Title: Safety and Survival Results From a Phase 1/2 Trial of Intratumoral Agent INT230-6 (cisplatin vinblastine) Induces Immunological Cancer Cell Death Alone or With Pembrolizumab in Patients with Refractory, Metastatic Cancers

First Author: Jacob Stephen Thomas, M.D.

Session Date and Time: Friday, November 11, 2022, 9:00 am - 9:00 pm EST

Location: Hall C; In-Person & On Demand

November 16-19: Connective Tissue Oncology Society (CTOS) 2022 Annual Meeting being held at the Vancouver Convention Center, Vancouver BC, Canada. An oral podium presentation will be made by Matthew Ingham, M.D., Assistant Professor of Medicine in the Division of Hematology and Oncology at New York Presbyterian Hospital/Columbia University Medical Center.

Oral presentation

Abstract ID: 1301741

Title: Intratumoral INT230-6 (Cisplatin, Vinblastine, Shao) Alone or with Ipilimumab Prolonged Survival with Favorable Safety in Adults with Refractory Sarcomas (NCT03058289)

Session: Session 9: Immunology & Immunotherapy

Session Date Friday, November 18, 2022

Time: 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM PST

First Author: Matthew Ingham, M.D.

Each of the above presentations will be accessible on the "Publications, Papers and Posters" page of Intensity's website at: https://intensitytherapeutics.com/news/publications-papers-and-posters/.

About INT230-6

INT230-6, Intensity's lead proprietary investigational product candidate, discovered using Intensity's proprietary DfuseRx℠ technology platform, is designed to cause tumor necrosis following direct intratumoral injection. INT230-6 contains two proven, potent anti-cancer agents, cisplatin and vinblastine, with a penetration enhancer molecule, SHAO, that helps disperse the potent cytotoxic drugs throughout tumors and enable diffusion into cancer cells. Importantly, each of the active drug agents remain in the tumor causing local disease control and tumor necrosis, leading to a favorable safety profile and the induction of an anti-cancer systemic immune response, resulting in shrinkage of uninjected tumors. Immunosuppression, often seen when dosing intravenous chemotherapy, is absent when treating with INT230-6.

Study IT-01 consists of a dose escalation and several Phase 2 expansion cohorts (NCT03058289) to evaluate INT230-6 in patients with various advanced solid tumors. In 2019, the Company signed a clinical collaboration agreement with Merck Sharpe & Dohme (Merck) to evaluate the combination of INT230-6 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab), Merck's anti-PD-1 (programmed death receptor-1) therapy, in patients with advanced pancreatic, colon, squamous cell and bile duct malignancies, as part of study IT-01. In 2020, the Company executed a clinical collaboration agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate the combination of INT230-6 with Bristol-Myers Squibb's anti-CTLA-4 antibody, Yervoy® (ipilimumab), in patients with advanced liver, breast and sarcoma cancers, as a separate cohort in study IT-01. In 2021, the Company executed agreements with the Ottawa Hospital Research Institute and the Ontario Institute of Cancer Research to study INT230-6 in a randomized controlled neoadjuvant phase 2 study in women with early stage breast cancer (the INVINCIBLE study) (NCT04781725). Over 200 patients have been enrolled in Intensity's studies to date.

About Intensity Therapeutics

Intensity Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new immune-based approach to treat solid tumor cancers. Intensity leverages its DfuseRx℠ technology platform to create new, proprietary drug formulations that, following direct injection, rapidly disperse throughout a tumor and diffuse therapeutic agents into cancer cells. Intensity's product candidates have the potential to induce an adaptive systemic immune response that not only attacks the injected tumor, but also non-injected tumors. In addition to partnerships with Merck and Bristol-Myers Squibb, the Company executed a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the National Cancer Institute's (NCI) Vaccine Branch in 2014. For more information, please visit www.intensitytherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended to date. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events, nevertheless, actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements we make. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, as well as other risks described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the prospectus, which can be obtained on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made and reflect management's current estimates, projections, expectations and beliefs. The company does not plan to update any such forward-looking statements and expressly disclaims any duty to update the information contained in this press release except as required by law.

