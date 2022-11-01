Fullsteam hires Charles Freund as Chief Financial Officer

Industry veteran to help build and scale Fullsteam's finance function and work closely with management teams across the Fullsteam platform to unlock growth

AUBURN, Ala., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fullsteam Holdings LLC ("Fullsteam"), a payments technology and vertical software holding company backed by Aquiline Capital Partners LLC, today announced it has hired Charles Freund to be the company's Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Freund brings nearly two decades of experience in corporate finance and strategy to Fullsteam. He most recently served as CFO of global corporate payments company FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE: FLT), where he led all aspects of the company's financial management and reporting. Prior to this, he held several leadership roles at FLEETCOR, encompassing corporate development, strategy, sales and P&L management. Mr. Freund began his career as a consultant at Sibson Consulting, where he advised clients on developing successful business strategies.

As CFO, Mr. Freund will continue to build and scale Fullsteam's finance function, collaborating with companies across Fullsteam's platform to strengthen financial management and enable leadership teams to focus on growth. Having successfully steered FLEETCOR through multiple acquisitions, Mr. Freund will enhance Fullsteam's integration capabilities for newly acquired firms. Additionally, he will lead future debt and capital financing efforts, and assist with the company's strategy, acquisition evaluations and key growth initiatives.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Charles to Fullsteam," said Michael Lawler, founder and CEO of Fullsteam. "As we grow our family of companies and execute on our software and payments strategy, Charles's experience managing the finance function of a complex global business across numerous verticals makes him the ideal fit for the role. I'm looking forward to working with Charles to help the great management teams across our platform expand their businesses."

"Fullsteam has differentiated itself by seeking out strong companies and working alongside them as strategic partners to ensure they are optimized for growth," said Mr. Freund. "My experience managing the finance function at a multifaceted global business has prepared me well for this role. I'm looking forward to working with Fullsteam's talented team as we build the future of embedded payment solutions."

