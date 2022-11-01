Chef Tway Nguyen Celebrates Her Vietnamese Culture in the Kitchen by Using Del Monte® Deluxe Gold® Pineapple for the Holidays

Nguyen showcases the quality of Deluxe Gold® Pineapple through two new original recipes.

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Del Monte® Deluxe Gold® Pineapple announces its partnership with chef and new host of Tasty's "Making it Big", Tway TwayDaBae Nguyen. Nguyen is inspiring home chefs to cook with pineapples by making two new modern dishes with a Vietnamese twist. During this holiday season, Nguyen encourages her audience to step outside their comfort zone in the kitchen by creating dishes using ingredients like Del Monte® Deluxe Gold® Pineapple, the highest quality variety of pineapple for when you want the convenience and taste of fresh pineapple.

Chef Tway Nguyen Celebrates Her Culture in the Kitchen by Using Del Monte® Deluxe Gold® Pineapple for the Holidays

Tway is a rising culinary star, having sold out popups at restaurants in LA and New York. Known as TikTok's "big sister" she shares recipes that pay homage to her Vietnamese roots. Nguyen wants to motivate home cooks to get creative in the kitchen by elevating traditional recipes with ingredients like Deluxe Gold® Pineapple. Nguyen highlights the versatility of Deluxe Gold® Pineapple through two original recipes: Pineapple Ginger Chicken Braise and Pineapple Pudding. Nguyen shares her twist on a classic Vietnamese recipe Ginger Chicken Braise using Deluxe Gold® Pineapple Chunks that is extra sweet with delicious pineapple flavor, adding a layer of acidity to a typically savory dish. She puts her personal touch on a classic dessert by incorporating Deluxe Gold® Pineapple Slices into her Pineapple Pudding recipe to make the holidays even brighter with a not-so-generic sweetness than any store pineapple can provide.

"When I am cooking, I get to channel my creativity into all my favorite foods, and my culture plays a huge role in everything that I make," shares Tway Nguyen. "I love experimenting with a variety of ingredients – pineapples being one of them. What I enjoy most about Deluxe Gold Pineapple is that it is high-quality, extra sweet and bursting with delicious flavor."

As the Original Plant Based Company, Del Monte® has created products which are convenient to consumers. Deluxe Gold® Pineapple is Del Monte®'s premier canned pineapple option to elevate recipes with extra sweetness or enjoy as a snack right out of the can. This product has no added sugars with twice the amount of Vitamin C1 compared to regular canned pineapple. Deluxe Gold® Pineapple bursts with delicious flavor, is non-GMO and adds convenience to consumers' busy lives as it requires no prep or chopping – perfect and ready to consume as is or in any recipe of your choice.

"We are so thrilled to be working with Tway to showcase the different and appetizing ways to enjoy Del Monte's Deluxe Gold Pineapple," said Bibie Wu, Chief Marketing Officer for Del Monte Foods. "Deluxe Gold® Pineapple is a unique product that took years to perfect, making it a great treat to enjoy on its own or in a dish. Seeing Tway's recipes come to life inspire me to cook this product at home in the kitchen with my kids. I can't wait to make these!"

Del Monte® Deluxe Gold® Pineapple is available at major retailers nationwide such as Walmart, Kroger, Albertsons, and more. It is sold in 20-ounce cans and available in three variations chunks, tidbits and slices, with a MSRP of $2.99.

For more information on Del Monte®'s Deluxe Gold® Pineapple including store locator and recipes visit www.delmonte.com. For additional recipe content, explore Del Monte's Instagram. Check out Tway's content and original recipes on Instagram and TikTok.

About Del Monte Foods

For more than 135 years, Del Monte Foods, Inc. has been driven by our mission to nourish families with earth's goodness. As the original plant-based food company, we're always innovating to make nutritious and delicious foods more accessible to consumers across our portfolio of beloved brands, including Del Monte®, Contadina®, College Inn®, S&W® and Joyba™. We believe that everyone deserves great tasting food they can feel good about, which is why we grow and produce our products using sustainable, and earth-friendly practices for a healthier tomorrow.

Del Monte Foods, Inc. is the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited (Bloomberg: DELM SP, DELM PM) and is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., Del Monte Canada, or Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd. For more information about Del Monte Foods and our products, please visit www.delmontefoods.com or www.delmonte.com.

1 Contains 45mg Vitamin C per serving compared to 18mg Vitamin C in regular canned pineapple

