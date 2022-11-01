Blast From the Past: ALDI Rewinds Pricing on Thanksgiving Favorites

Shoppers can enjoy a more affordable Thanksgiving with 2019 prices

BATAVIA, Ill., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ALDI is pleased to introduce the Thanksgiving Price Rewind offering affordable prices on holiday essentials. Starting November 2, holiday favorites ranging from appetizers, desserts, sides and beverages, will match 2019 prices for discounts of up to 30%.

Think favorites like brie cheese, prosciutto, cornbread stuffing, award-winning wines, mini quiches, fresh brown-and-serve rolls, macarons and apple pie, to name a few. Shoppers can look for the Thanksgiving Price Rewind icon in their local ad and throughout the store for extra savings.

ALDI has everything you need this Thanksgiving at prices that can't be beat: That's the ALDI Price Promise. And that's not just talk. For five consecutive years, ALDI has been No. 1 for price, according to the Dunnhumby Retailer Preference Index Report, Grocery Edition.

"Providing amazing products at the absolute lowest prices is what we've always done, and we know right now that's more important than ever," said Dave Rinaldo, president of ALDI U.S. "We expect to welcome tens of millions of customers in our stores this Thanksgiving season, and we want them to know they can count on us. So why not attempt that additional side dish this year, or invite over a few more friends or family members? You can rest easy knowing ALDI has your back this Thanksgiving, and beyond."

This Thanksgiving and all year-round, ALDI is committed to offering shoppers the best possible value. No matter what's going on in the world, ALDI will continue to be the low-price leader in every community it serves.

2019 Thanksgiving Price Rewind on select ALDI products based on average retail at ALDI from Nov. 2-29, 2019. Available in store and online from Nov. 2-29, 2022. Taxes and online and delivery fees not included. Products with reduced prices are marked with the Thanksgiving Price Rewind icon. Prices for other Thanksgiving-related products may be higher than 2019 prices at ALDI. Wine and beer available at select ALDI stores.

About ALDI U.S.

ALDI is one of America's fastest-growing retailers, serving millions of customers across the country each month. With 2,200 stores across 38 states, ALDI is on track to become the third-largest grocery retailer by store count by the end of 2022. When it comes to value, ALDI won't be beat on price. ALDI has also been No. 1 for price according to the Dunnhumby Retailer Preference Index Report for five years running. Since 1976, ALDI has offered a unique shopping experience where customers never have to compromise on quality, selection or value. In fact, 1 in 3 ALDI-brand products are award-winning.* Customers can save time and money by conveniently shopping in-store or online at shop.aldi.us. ALDI also proudly serves as a Feeding America Leadership Partner, donating 30 million pounds of food each year in an effort to end hunger in America. For more information about ALDI, visit aldi.us.

*As of February 2022, based on a survey of everyday, nationally distributed ALDI-exclusive branded products (excluding produce).

