Ahead of Open Enrollment, Ambetter from NH Healthy Families is Available Statewide Across New Hampshire

Ambetter Health insurance offers affordable, accessible coverage for all lifestyles

BEDFORD, N.H., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Open enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace in New Hampshire runs from Nov. 1, 2022, through Jan. 15, 2023. This year, Ambetter from NH Healthy Families is available statewide, including locations such as Concord, Manchester, Nashua and more, offering a variety of health insurance plans that are among the most affordable in the state.

"No one plans to get sick or injured, but health insurance is nonetheless an important resource to take charge of your health and provide peace of mind, even if you don't think you need it," said Clyde White, President and CEO of NH Healthy Families. "With Ambetter from NH Healthy Families, we've designed a variety of plans to fit all budgets and lifestyles, so whether you visit the doctor every month or only go sporadically, your health is protected."

This year, Ambetter from NH Healthy Families is offering Ambetter Health Virtual Access, powered by Babylon, which offers affordable and convenient access to licensed virtual primary care providers as well as access to specialists, mental health providers, and other support.

Ambetter from NH Healthy Families offers quality care, convenient services, and valuable rewards to help make health insurance fit within peoples' lives. The insurance offerings include:





$0 Copay for Ambetter Telehealth

Ambetter Telehealth provides convenient, 24-hour access to in-network Ambetter Health providers for unexpected non-emergency health issues through our preferred telehealth vendor. With a $0 copay, members can get medical advice, a diagnosis, or a prescription via phone or video, without having to leave their homes. The service also allows them to upload images that can support their doctor consultation, and a summary of the visit can be shared with their primary care provider.

Affordable and Reliable Coverage

Ambetter from NH Healthy Families provides coverage for all essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations, and prescription drug coverage. Some plans also include dental and vision coverage.

Online Enrollment Assistance

Through the Ambetter from NH Healthy Families website, people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies, and directly enroll in coverage – all from one place. The platform is built for mobile access as well, so people can enroll using their smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save their progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment at their convenience.

My Health Pays

Members have access to the My Health Pays® program, where they can earn points for practicing healthy eating habits, staying active, saving smart, and being well. Through the program, members can complete health-related activities and challenges, and can earn up to $500 in rewards in 2023. These rewards can be used for health-related expenses such as copays and deductibles. My Health Pays® also allows members to set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help stay on track.

NH Healthy Families has been serving New Hampshire since 2013 and currently protects more than 100,000 members across its Medicaid, Wellcare and Ambetter plans. Ambetter from NH Healthy Families is offered statewide, in all 10 New Hampshire counties.

New Hampshire residents interested in learning more about Ambetter from NH Healthy Families or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit www.Ambetter.NHhealthyfamilies.com.

About NH Healthy Families

NH Healthy Families™ is a health plan serving the needs of New Hampshire residents through Ambetter from NH Health Families, underwritten by Celtic Insurance, the state Medicaid program and Wellcare, our Medicare Advantage product. Our locally based employees and fully integrated Medical, Behavioral and Wellness programs provide innovative health solutions to every region of the state with the express purpose of transforming the health of the community one person at a time. NH Healthy Families is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise. More information about NH Healthy Families can be found at nhhealthyfamilies.com/

