West to Attend and Showcase Industry Leadership in Packaging and Containment at CPhI Worldwide Conference

EXTON, Pa., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE: WST), a global leader in innovative solutions for injectable drug administration, today announced its participation at CPhI Worldwide in Frankfurt, Germany to showcase its leadership and expertise on industry challenges and trends in packaging and containment.

"As a leader in the healthcare industry for nearly a hundred years, West recognizes the needs for complete system solutions to support more complex molecules and combination products, along with meeting increasing regulatory requirements. To support this effort, we recently announced a collaboration with Corning," said Chris Ryan, Vice President, Containment and Glass Systems at West. "At this year's conference, we look forward to sharing some recent data that highlights our advancements in solutions for lyophilization as well as our NovaPure® components with Valor® Glass technology for low temperature closure container integrity."

West experts will hold two featured speaking sessions:

Title: Design of a New Elastomer Formulation for Lyophilization Applications

Speaker: Francis Carroll, Specialist Technical Customer Support

Session: Tuesday 1 November, 12:00– 12:25 PM

Title: Selection of a Primary Container Closure System Capable of Maintaining Closure Integrity during Cold Storage at -80°C

Speaker: Jennifer Roark, Technology Manager, Container Closure Integrity

Session: Tuesday 1 November, 4:00– 4:25 PM

About West

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, high-quality injectable solutions and services. As a trusted partner to established and emerging drug developers, West helps ensure the safe, effective containment and delivery of life-saving and life-enhancing medicines for patients. With approximately 10,000 team members across 50 sites worldwide, West helps support our customers by delivering over 45 billion components and devices each year.

Headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, and in business for nearly a century, West in its fiscal year 2021 generated $2.83 billion in net sales. West is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: WST) and is included on the Standard & Poor's 500 index. For more information, visit www.westpharma.com.

All trademarks and registered trademarks used in this release are the property of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. or its subsidiaries, in the United States and other jurisdictions, unless otherwise noted.

