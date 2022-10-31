VER-TEX CONSTRUCTION REBRANDS AS CONTEXTURE, WINDOW SHADES AND ACOUSTIC SYSTEMS LEADER INTRODUCES INDUSTRY REDEFINING DESIGN-ASSIST CAPABILITIES

Brand Change Follows Dynamic Year of Acquisition, Expansion and Growth to Become Largest U.S. Distributor of Commercial Window Shades and Acoustic Systems

CANTON, Mass., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ver-Tex Construction, and its recent acquisition Brambier's, has rebranded as Contexture to reflect the company's evolving strategic direction on improving building environments, its expanded portfolio of window shades and acoustic systems, and its growing geographic footprint. Contexture, now the largest U.S. dealer of commercial window shade and acoustics systems, serves customers across 20 Eastern/Southeastern states.

"Our strategic focus is to work with customers to optimize their building performance to save energy and improve occupant comfort through better management of daylight and lighting, acoustics, thermal, and aesthetics," said Brianna Goodwin, president and chief executive officer of Contexture. "To deliver on this promise we've launched Contexture Design-AssistSM. It is one of the industry's first unbiased capabilities backed by data to counsel commercial building architects, designers, and engineers on how to design shade, glass, and lighting systems together to reduce energy consumption and achieve aesthetic and occupancy comfort goals. These building environment factors take on new importance as employers reconfigure workspaces to accommodate and entice workers back into the office post pandemic, while also reducing their carbon footprint."

"The new name Contexture reflects our bold ambitions and is packed with meaning," adds Goodwin. The definition of Contexture -- "the arrangement of assembled parts into a structure" -- runs parallel to what we do with window shade and acoustical systems to help customers to optimize building environments.

The rebranding follows a year of dramatic growth for the 37-year-old, certified woman-owned, family business. In November 2021, Ver-Tex acquired Florida-based Brambier's, one of the most prominent acoustic wall and ceiling system providers in the southeast region of the United States. That acquisition expanded its service area to include Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, the Carolinas, and Florida, states where it now also designs and installs window shades. In June, the company launched a Mid-Atlantic division adding Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, District of Colombia, Virginia, and the New York City metropolitan area to its service area.

The brand name change begins with a dynamic new company purpose: Optimizing building environments to improve lives and help preserve the planet. The visual identity will be updated across all Ver-Tex and Brambier's operations including its website (www.contextureUSA.com), vehicles, uniforms, signage, marketing and more.

Colin Blackford, formerly of shade fabric producer, Mermet, and glass producer, Guardian, joined the company earlier this year as VP of Technical Design to lead Design-AssistSM.

About Contexture, Inc.

Contexture is the largest U.S. company to design and install tailored window treatment and acoustic systems providing commercial building developers, architects, owner/operators, and General Contractors control over factors such as daylight and lighting, acoustics, thermal, and aesthetics to create transformative energy-saving spaces, conducive to maximum occupant comfort, wellness, and productivity. Founded in 1985 and WBENC-certified since 2021, Contexture, Inc., is based in suburban Boston. For more information, visit www.contextureUSA.com.

