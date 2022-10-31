LINKBANCORP, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Quarterly Dividend

HARRISBURG, Pa., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNKB) (the "Company"), the parent company of The Gratz Bank, including its LINKBANK division (the "Bank") reported net income of $1.8 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to net income of $1.6 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Additionally, the Company announced that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.075 per share of common stock which is expected to be paid on December 15, 2022 to shareholders of record on November 30, 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights

The Company completed its initial public offering ("IPO") and its common stock began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "LNKB." Net proceeds to the Company were $34.7 million .

Net loans grew $72.9 million during the third quarter, representing a 40% annualized growth rate.

Total deposits grew $49.3 million during the third quarter, representing a 23% annualized growth rate.

Net interest income increased $817 thousand to $8.7 million , a 10.4% increase over the linked quarter with net interest margin expanding 13 basis points to 3.51% for the third quarter of 2022.

Andrew Samuel, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are very pleased with not only the strong loan growth achieved by our commercial lending teams during the third quarter, but also the high quality credits represented across all regions. Accompanied by continued growth in core deposits, we have good momentum to finish the year strong and further build operating leverage to progress toward our profitability targets." He continued, "The additional capital provided by our successful IPO will support the Company's continuing growth strategy and ensures that LINKBANCORP is well-positioned as we navigate an uncertain economic outlook."

Income Statement

Net interest income before the provision for loan losses for the third quarter of 2022 increased to $8.7 million compared to $7.9 million in the second quarter of 2022 primarily as a result of average loan growth and the impact of the continued rising interest rate environment. Net interest margin expanded to 3.51% for the third quarter of 2022 as compared to 3.38% for the second quarter of 2022 despite a mild increase in funding costs, as the Bank's cost of deposits increased 23 basis points from 0.38% for the second quarter of 2022 to 0.61% for the third quarter of 2022. Net interest margin is anticipated to remain relatively stable with modest expansion in the near term.

Noninterest income increased from $696 thousand in the second quarter of 2022 to $1.0 million in the third quarter of 2022, primarily driven by gains on sale of Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans. Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2022 increased $803 thousand to $7.0 million compared to $6.2 million for the second quarter of 2022. The increase included a $512 thousand increase in salaries and employee benefits as well as a $163 thousand increase in occupancy expense. The higher salaries and employee benefits were primarily a result of vacant positions filled late in the second quarter, several mid-year promotions, and an increase in incentive compensation accrual due to strong performance for the quarter. Increased occupancy costs related to the relocation of the Company's operations and corporate center. The Bank has received all required approvals to legally change its name to LINKBANK effective November 4, 2022, thereafter eliminating costs associated with operating under multiple tradenames.

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $1.145 billion at September 30, 2022 compared to $1.060 billion at June 30, 2022 and $932.8 million at December 31, 2021. Deposits and net loans as of September 30, 2022 totaled $951.7 million and $859.4 million, respectively, compared to deposits and net loans of $902.4 million and $786.5 million, respectively, at June 30, 2022 and $771.7 million and $711.7 million, respectively, at December 31, 2021. The loan growth from June 30, 2022 represents $73.6 million in primarily organic loan growth including the impact of forgiven loans under the SBA Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which declined $1.6 million to $933 thousand at September 30, 2022. Loan growth was well diversified, with the average commercial loan size originated during the third quarter of approximately $725,000. The $49.3 million increase in deposits from June 30, 2022 included a $37.0 million increase in demand accounts and a $31.3 million increase in money market and savings accounts, offset by declines in time deposits.

Shareholders' equity increased from $104.8 million at June 30, 2022 to $136.9 million at September 30, 2022 due primarily to IPO proceeds and net income, offset by a $3.5 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss as a result of increased unrealized losses on available-for-sale securities due to the increase in market interest rates and dividends declared.

Asset Quality

The provision for loan losses was $515 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2022, an increase of $120 thousand compared to the prior quarter, related primarily to organic loan growth. The allowance for loan losses measured 0.53% of total loans, or approximately 0.89% of the non-purchased portfolio, at September 30, 2022, compared to 0.49% of total loans, or approximately 0.89% of the non-purchased portfolio, at June 30, 2022. The total of the allowance for loan losses and the credit fair value adjustment made to loans acquired in the GNB Financial merger equaled $10.1 million or approximately 1.17% of the combined portfolio at September 30, 2022. The allowance for loan losses and the related provision reflects the Company's continued application of the incurred loss method for estimating credit losses. The Company will adopt the current expected credit losses ("CECL") accounting standard, as required, effective January 1, 2023.

As of September 30, 2022, the Company's non-performing assets were $2.0 million, representing 0.17% of total assets. Non-performing assets at September 30, 2022 excluded purchased credit impaired loans with a balance of $4.8 million.

Regulatory Capital

The Bank's regulatory capital ratios are in excess of regulatory minimums to be considered "well capitalized" as of September 30, 2022 and are expected to be further strengthened during the fourth quarter, reflecting an additional $20 million in capital contributed to the Bank in October 2022 from the net proceeds of the Company's IPO.

ABOUT LINKBANCORP, Inc.

LINKBANCORP, Inc. was formed in 2018 with a mission to positively impact lives through community banking. Its subsidiary bank, The Gratz Bank, is a Pennsylvania state-chartered bank serving individuals, families, nonprofits and business clients throughout Central and Southeastern Pennsylvania through 10 client solutions centers of The Gratz Bank and LINKBANK, a division of The Gratz Bank. LINKBANCORP, Inc. common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "LNKB". For further company information, visit ir.linkbancorp.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of current or historical fact and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "projects," "may," "will," "should," and other similar expressions can be used to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Among the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to the following: costs or difficulties associated with newly developed or acquired operations; changes in general economic trends, including inflation and changes in interest rates; increased competition; changes in consumer demand for financial services; our ability to control costs and expenses; adverse developments in borrower industries and, in particular, declines in real estate values; changes in and compliance with federal and state laws that regulate our business and capital levels; our ability to raise capital as needed; and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken by governments, businesses and individuals in response. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as required by law. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)















































September 30,

2022

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021 (In Thousands, except share and per share data)



















ASSETS



















Noninterest-bearing cash equivalents

$ 8,711

$ 7,563

$ 6,425

$ 8,620

$ 17,073 Interest-bearing deposits with other institutions

66,085

55,433

102,704

13,970

86,471 Cash and cash equivalents

$ 74,796

$ 62,996

$ 109,129

$ 22,590

$ 103,544 Certificates of deposit with other banks

8,358

11,088

12,828

12,828

13,077 Securities available for sale, at fair value

78,698

85,756

93,202

103,783

122,748 Securities held to maturity

32,571

28,816

5,000

—

— Loans held for sale

—

—

4,074

3,860

— Loans receivable, gross

863,969

790,406

731,061

714,816

668,398 Allowance for Loan Losses

(4,569)

(3,890)

(3,443)

(3,152)

(3,335) Loans receivable, net

859,400

786,516

727,618

711,664

665,063 Investments in restricted bank stock

3,327

2,567

3,612

2,685

3,586 Premises and equipment, net

9,087

7,915

5,253

5,289

5,250 Right-of-Use Asset – Premises

8,920

4,513

4,605

4,680

4,748 Bank-owned life insurance

19,127

19,012

18,898

18,787

13,683 Goodwill and other intangible assets

36,955

37,020

37,085

37,152

36,890 Deferred tax asset

6,378

5,777

5,092

4,038

4,382 Accrued interest receivable and other assets

7,256

7,909

9,280

5,407

6,198 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 1,144,873

$ 1,059,885

$ 1,035,676

$ 932,763

$ 979,169 LIABILITIES



















Deposits:



















Demand, noninterest bearing

$ 184,857

$ 184,345

$ 165,228

$ 129,243

$ 175,609 Interest bearing

766,853

718,028

696,942

642,422

626,986 Total deposits

951,710

902,373

862,170

771,665

802,595 Other Borrowings

—

1,639

36,117

19,814

33,034 Subordinated Debt

40,526

40,585

20,653

20,696

20,740 Operating Lease Liabilities

8,921

4,513

4,606

4,680

4,748 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

6,774

6,004

5,790

6,285

8,091 TOTAL LIABILITIES

1,007,931

955,114

929,336

823,140

869,208 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Preferred stock

—

—

—

—

— Common stock

149

99

99

99

98 Surplus

117,698

83,070

82,930

82,910

82,771 Retained earnings

27,525

26,491

25,623

24,836

24,785 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(8,430)

(4,889)

(2,312)

1,778

2,307 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

136,942

104,771

106,340

109,623

109,961 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 1,144,873

$ 1,059,885

$ 1,035,676

$ 932,763

$ 979,169 Common shares outstanding

14,939,640

9,838,435

9,826,435

9,826,435

9,814,447

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries









Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

































































Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



9/30/2022

6/30/2022

9/30/2021





9/30/2022

9/30/2021 (In Thousands, except share and per share data)























INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME























Loans receivable, including fees

$ 9,410

$ 8,114

$ 3,267





$ 25,287

$ 8,638 Other

1,170

981

636





2,771

1,921 Total interest and dividend income

10,580

9,095

3,903





28,058

10,559 INTEREST EXPENSE























Deposits

1,389

818

504





2,872

1,470 Other Borrowings

82

2

14





106

25 Subordinated Debt

439

422

37





1,080

37 Total interest expense

1,910

1,242

555





4,058

1,532 NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR

LOAN LOSSES

8,670

7,853

3,348





24,000

9,027 Provision for loan losses

515

395

457





1,190

548 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR

LOAN LOSSES

8,155

7,458

2,891





22,810

8,479 NONINTEREST INCOME























Service charges on deposit accounts

216

218

177





644

517 Bank-owned life insurance

156

114

54





381

176 Net realized gains on the sales of debt securities, available for sale

—

—

—





13

— Gain on sale of loans

420

153

53





753

316 Other

249

211

87





658

549 Total noninterest income

1,041

696

371





2,449

1,558 NONINTEREST EXPENSE























Salaries and employee benefits

4,234

3,722

1,151





11,612

3,397 Occupancy

596

433

232





1,503

507 Equipment and data processing

666

595

335





1,858

803 Professional fees

330

307

75





865

264 FDIC insurance

141

138

90





483

150 Bank Shares Tax

201

201

87





585

260 Merger Related Expenses

—

—

3,864





—

3,968 Other

877

846

767





2,481

1,354 Total noninterest expense

7,045

6,242

6,601





19,387

10,703 Income (Loss) before income tax (benefit) expense

2,151

1,912

(3,339)





5,872

(666) Income tax (benefit) expense

379

306

(542)





970

(167) NET INCOME (LOSS)

$ 1,772

$ 1,606

$ (2,797)





$ 4,902

$ (499)

























EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE, BASIC

$ 0.17

$ 0.16

$ (0.45)





$ 0.49

$ (0.08) EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE, DILUTED

$ 0.17

$ 0.16

$ (0.45)





$ 0.48

$ (0.08) WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES

OUTSTANDING,























BASIC

10,590,079

9,836,984

6,274,250





10,087,341

5,888,008 DILUTED

10,590,079

9,913,477

6,274,250





10,136,457

5,888,008

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Financial Highlights (Unaudited)





















For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended ('Dollars In Thousands)

9/30/2022

6/30/2022

9/30/2022

9/30/2021 Operating Highlights















Net Income (Loss)

$ 1,772

$ 1,606

$ 4,902

$ (499) Net Interest Income

8,670

7,853

24,000

9,027 Provision for Loan Losses

515

395

1,190

548 Non-Interest Income

1,041

696

2,449

1,558 Non-Interest Expense

7,045

6,242

19,387

10,703

















Selected Operating Ratios















Net Interest Margin

3.51 %

3.38 %

3.40 %

2.73 % Annualized Return on Assets ("ROA")

0.65 %

0.63 %

0.63 %

-0.14 % Adjusted ROA2

0.65 %

0.63 %

0.63 %

0.76 % Annualized Return on Equity ("ROE")

6.48 %

6.13 %

7.68 %

-1.26 % Adjusted ROE2

6.48 %

6.13 %

7.66 %

6.68 % Efficiency Ratio

72.55 %

73.01 %

73.30 %

101.11 % Adjusted Efficiency Ratio3

72.55 %

73.01 %

73.34 %

63.63 % Noninterest Income to Avg. Assets

0.38 %

0.27 %

0.32 %

0.45 % Noninterest Expense to Avg. Assets

2.60 %

2.42 %

2.51 %

3.09 %







































9/30/2022

6/30/2022

3/31/2022

12/31/2021 Financial Condition Data















Total Assets

$ 1,144,873

$ 1,059,885

$ 1,035,676

$ 932,763 Loans Receivable, Net

859,400

786,516

727,618

711,664

















Noninterest-bearing Deposits

184,857

184,345

165,228

129,243 Interest-bearing Deposits

766,853

718,028

696,942

642,422 Total Deposits

951,710

902,373

862,170

771,665

















Selected Balance Sheet Ratios















Total Capital Ratio1

11.55 %

12.42 %

11.14 %

11.50 % Tier 1 Capital Ratio1

11.04 %

11.94 %

10.67 %

11.02 % Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio1

11.04 %

11.94 %

10.67 %

11.02 % Leverage Ratio1

9.74 %

10.10 %

8.71 %

8.85 % Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets4 9.02 %

6.62 %

6.94 %

8.09 % Tangible Book Value per Share5

$ 6.69

$ 6.89

$ 7.05

$ 7.38

















Asset Quality Data















Non-performing Assets

$ 1,979

$ 1,494

$ 1,246

$ 1,396 Non-performing Assets to Total Assets

0.17 %

0.14 %

0.12 %

0.15 % Non-performing Loans to Total Loans

0.23 %

0.19 %

0.17 %

0.20 % Allowance for Loan Losses ("AFLL")

$ 4,569

$ 3,890

$ 3,443

$ 3,152 AFLL to Total Loans

0.53 %

0.49 %

0.47 %

0.44 % AFLL to Nonperforming Assets

230.87 %

260.37 %

276.32 %

225.79 %



















(1) - These capital ratios have been calculated using bank-level capital











(2) - This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release. (3) - The efficiency ratio, as adjusted represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income, excluding gains or losses from securities sales and merger related expenses. This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release. (4) - We calculate tangible common equity as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangibles, and we calculate tangible assets as total assets less goodwill and other intangibles. This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release. (5) - We calculate tangible book value per common share as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangibles, divided by the outstanding number of shares of our common stock at the end of the relevant period. Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP financial measure, and, as we calculate tangible book value per common share, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is book value per common share. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Net Interest Margin - Quarter-To-Date (Unaudited)





























For the Three Months Ended September 30,



2022

2021 (Dollars in thousands)

Avg Bal

Interest

Yield/Rate

Avg Bal

Interest

Yield/Rate Int. Earn. Cash

$ 30,630

$ 157

2.03 %

$ 53,214

$ 134

1.00 % Securities























Taxable (1)

86,330

745

3.42 %

72,386

202

1.11 % Tax-Exempt

39,258

339

3.43 %

48,298

380

3.12 % Total Securities

125,588

1,084

3.42 %

120,684

582

1.91 % Total Cash Equiv. and Investments

156,218

1,241

3.15 %

173,898

716

1.63 % Total Loans

824,309

9,410

4.53 %

313,636

3,267

4.13 % Total Earning Assets

980,527

10,651

4.31 %

487,534

3,983

3.24 % Other Assets

93,116









30,471







Total Assets

$ 1,073,643









$ 518,005







Interest bearing demand

$ 278,637

$ 400

0.57 %

$ 168,662

$ 264

0.62 % Money market demand

244,107

568

0.92 %

96,450

37

0.15 % Time deposits

205,792

421

0.81 %

71,219

203

1.13 % Total Borrowings

52,562

521

3.93 %

8,172

51

2.48 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

781,098

1,910

0.97 %

344,503

555

0.64 % Non Int Bearing Deposits

170,863









90,429







Total Cost of Funds

$ 951,961

$ 1,910

0.80 %

$ 434,932

$ 555

0.51 % Other Liabilities

13,243









4,459







Total Liabilities

$ 965,204









$ 439,391







Shareholders' Equity

$ 108,439









$ 78,614







Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$ 1,073,643









$ 518,005







Net Interest Income/Spread (FTE)





8,741

3.34 %





3,428

2.60 % Tax-Equivalent Basis Adjustment





(71)









(80)



Net Interest Income





$ 8,670









$ 3,348



Net Interest Margin









3.51 %









2.72 % (1) Taxable income on securities includes income from available for sale securities and income from certificates of deposits with other banks.

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Net Interest Margin - Year-To-Date (Unaudited)





























For the Nine Months Ended September 30,



2022

2021 (Dollars in thousands)

Avg Bal

Interest

Yield/Rate

Avg Bal

Interest

Yield/Rate Int. Earn. Cash

$ 50,254

$ 306

0.81 %

$ 51,665

$ 366

0.95 % Securities























Taxable (1)

86,590

1,608

2.48 %

81,654

649

1.06 % Tax-Exempt

41,438

1,085

3.50 %

46,548

1,147

3.29 % Total Securities

128,028

2,693

2.81 %

128,202

1,796

1.87 % Total Cash Equiv. and Investments

178,282

2,999

2.25 %

179,867

2,162

1.61 % Total Loans

765,267

25,287

4.42 %

262,051

8,638

4.41 % Total Earning Assets

943,549

28,286

4.01 %

441,918

10,800

3.27 % Other Assets

90,970









21,729







Total Assets

$ 1,034,519









$ 463,647







Interest bearing demand

$ 269,282

$ 905

0.45 %

$ 162,587

$ 800

0.66 % Money market demand

228,105

945

0.55 %

79,637

73

0.12 % Time deposits

203,947

1,022

0.67 %

83,495

597

0.96 % Total Borrowings

84,382

1,186

1.88 %

2,236

62

3.71 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

785,716

4,058

0.69 %

327,955

1,532

0.62 % Non Int Bearing Deposits

151,941









78,770







Total Cost of Funds

$ 937,657

$ 4,058

0.58 %

$ 406,725

$ 1,532

0.50 % Other Liabilities

11,517









4,151







Total Liabilities

$ 949,174









$ 410,876







Shareholders' Equity

$ 85,345









$ 52,771







Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$ 1,034,519









$ 463,647







Net Interest Income/Spread (FTE)





24,228

3.32 %





9,268

2.65 % Tax-Equivalent Basis Adjustment





(228)









(241)



Net Interest Income





$ 24,000









$ 9,027



Net Interest Margin









3.40 %









2.73 % (1) Taxable income on securities includes income from available for sale securities and income from certificates of deposits with other banks.

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Loans Receivable Detail (Unaudited)





















(In Thousands)

September 30,

2022

June 30,

2022

March 31,

2022

December

31, 2021

September 30,

2021 Agriculture loans

$ 13,977

$ 7,710

$ 8,111

$ 9,341

$ 8,873 Commercial loans

97,542

88,452

94,114

98,604

83,742 Paycheck Protection Program

("PPP") loans

933

2,527

10,586

23,774

39,794 Commercial real estate loans

482,367

435,588

353,559

338,749

309,079 Residential real estate loans

251,832

241,401

252,158

231,302

216,524 Consumer and other loans

11,929

8,689

6,359

7,087

4,309 Municipal loans

5,404

5,814

6,193

6,182

6,351



863,984

790,181

731,080

715,039

668,672 Deferred costs (fees)

(15)

225

(19)

(223)

(274) Total loans receivable

$ 863,969

$ 790,406

$ 731,061

$ 714,816

$ 668,398

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Investments in Securities Detail (Unaudited)

















September 30, 2022 (In Thousands)

Amortized

Cost

Net

Unrealized

Losses

Fair

Value Available for Sale:











Small Business Administration loan pools

$ 914

$ (13)

$ 901 Obligations of state and political subdivisions

44,352

(6,005)

38,347 Mortgage-backed securities in government-sponsored

entities

44,102

(4,652)

39,450



$ 89,368

$ (10,670)

$ 78,698 Held to Maturity:











Corporate debentures

$ 14,993

$ (883)

$ 14,110 Structured mortgage-backed securities

17,578

(773)

16,805



$ 32,571

$ (1,656)

$ 30,915

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Deposits Detail (Unaudited)





















(In Thousands)

September

30, 2022

June 30,

2022

March 31,

2022

December

31, 2021

September

30, 2021 Demand, noninterest-bearing $ 184,857

$ 184,345

$ 165,228

$ 129,243

$ 175,609 Demand, interest-bearing

305,934

269,493

269,222

256,258

217,857 Money market and savings

266,743

235,411

224,673

205,843

207,460 Time deposits, $250 and over 39,123

55,507

55,514

56,266

55,844 Time deposits, other

155,053

157,617

147,533

124,055

145,825



$951,710

$ 902,373

$ 862,170

$ 771,665

$ 802,595

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation

This document contains supplemental financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. These measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures nor should they be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the impact of specified items provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the Company's financial condition and results. Non-GAAP measures are not formally defined under GAAP, and other entities may use calculation methods that differ from those used by us. As a complement to GAAP financial measures, our management believes these non-GAAP financial measures assist investors in comparing the financial condition and results of operations of financial institutions due to the industry prevalence of such non-GAAP measures. See the tables below for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Adjusted Return on Average Assets

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) 9/30/2022

6/30/2022

9/30/2022

9/30/2021 Net income (loss) $ 1,772

$ 1,606

$ 4,902

$ (499) Average assets 1,073,643

1,021,561

1,034,519

463,647 Return on average assets (annualized) 0.65 %

0.63 %

0.63 %

-0.14 % Net income (loss) 1,772

1,606

4,902

(499) Net gains on sale of securities -

-

(13)

- Tax effect at 21% -

-

3

- Merger Expenses -

-

-

3,968 Tax effect at 21% -

-

-

(833) Adjusted Net Income 1,772

1,606

4,892

2,636 Average assets 1,073,643

1,021,561

1,034,519

463,647 Adjusted return on average assets (annualized) 0.65 %

0.63 %

0.63 %

0.76 %

Adjusted Return on Average Shareholders' Equity

For the Three Months

Ended For the Nine Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) 9/30/2022

6/30/2022

9/30/2022

9/30/2021 Net income (loss) $ 1,772

$ 1,606

$ 4,902

$ (499) Average shareholders' equity 108,439

105,060

85,345

52,771 Return on average shareholders' equity (annualized) 6.48 %

6.13 %

7.68 %

-1.26 % Net income (loss) 1,772

1,606

4,902

(499) Net gains on sale of securities -

-

(13)

- Tax effect at 21% -

-

3

- Merger Expenses -

-

-

3,968 Tax effect at 21% -

-

-

(833) Adjusted Net Income 1,772

1,606

4,892

2,636 Average shareholders' equity 108,439

105,060

85,345

52,771 Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (annualized) 6.48 %

6.13 %

7.66 %

6.68 %

Adjusted Efficiency Ratio

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) 9/30/2022

6/30/2022

9/30/2022

9/30/2021 GAAP-based efficiency ratio 72.55 %

73.01 %

73.30 %

101.11 % Net interest income $ 8,670

$ 7,853

$ 24,000

$ 9,027 Noninterest income 1,041

696

2,449

1,558 Less: net gains on sales of securities -

-

13

- Adjusted revenue 9,711

8,549

26,436

10,585 Total noninterest expense 7,045

6,242

19,387

10,703 Less: Merger expenses -

-

-

3,968 Adjusted non-interest expense 7,045

6,242

19,387

6,735 Efficiency ratio, as adjusted 72.55 %

73.01 %

73.34 %

63.63 %

Tangible Common Equity and Tangible Book Value



9/30/2022

6/30/2022

3/31/2022

12/31/2021 Tangible Common Equity

(Dollars in thousands, except for share data) Total shareholders' equity

$ 136,942

$ 104,771

$ 106,340

$ 109,623 Adjustments:















Goodwill

(35,842)

(35,842)

(35,842)

(35,842) Other intangible assets

(1,113)

(1,178)

(1,243)

(1,310) Tangible common equity

$ 99,987

$ 67,751

$ 69,255

$ 72,471 Common shares outstanding

14,939,640

9,838,435

9,826,435

9,826,435 Book value per common share

$ 9.17

$ 10.65

$ 10.82

$ 11.16 Tangible book value per common share

$ 6.69

$ 6.89

$ 7.05

$ 7.38 Tangible Assets















Total assets

$ 1,144,873

$ 1,059,885

$ 1,035,676

$ 932,763 Adjustments:















Goodwill

(35,842)

(35,842)

(35,842)

(35,842) Other intangible assets

(1,113)

(1,178)

(1,243)

(1,310) Tangible assets

$ 1,107,918

$ 1,022,865

$ 998,591

$ 895,611 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 9.02 %

6.62 %

6.94 %

8.09 %

