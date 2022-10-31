INW | Innovations in Nutrition + Wellness Upgrades Manufacturing Operations and Capabilities in Dallas

Rebrands as INW / Dallas One Solutions to Oversee Regional Operations

Offers Enhanced, State-of-the-Art Platform for Serving Customers

DALLAS, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- INW | Innovations in Nutrition + Wellness ("INW" or the "Company"), a leader in custom R&D, manufacturing and marketing support solutions for global brands that serve the fast-growing nutrition and wellness industry, today announced it has rebuilt and significantly upgraded its existing facility in Carrollton, Texas, and rebranded as INW / Dallas One Solutions.

Photo credit: Red Wing Aerials INW / Dallas One’s upgraded manufacturing facility centrally located in the Dallas-Forth Worth metro area. (PRNewswire)

Over the last 12 months, INW / Dallas One Solutions has invested in a number of significant, end-to-end upgrades to its facility to enhance quality and sanitation processes, including automation- and efficiency-focused improvements across its drinks, gel packs and cream and lotion product lines. The upgraded facility has reopened and is quickly ramping up capacity to meet the needs of current and future customers. The facility will continue to benefit from INW's commitment to using state-of-the-art technology and automation capabilities to deliver an unmatched customer experience.

"The upgrades to our Dallas-Fort Worth operations and the introduction of Dallas One Solutions are an exciting new chapter for INW in the region," said Gil Arvizu, Chief Commercial Officer at INW. "With this infrastructure, we will better serve a diverse and growing base of blue-chip customers, while delivering on our mission to be the most trusted one-stop partner for the most innovative businesses within the global nutrition and wellness space."

"We are thrilled to unveil this state-of-the-art facility, which significantly enhances our manufacturing capabilities and our services across an extensive – and growing – range of product types and categories," said Matt Snead, President of Dallas One Solutions. "We remain intently focused on supporting customers, and today's announcement underscores our vision for continuous innovation, quality and sustainability."

INW partnered with Cornell Capital in 2021 to accelerate the Company's growth globally as a one-stop solution provider for brand partners in the global nutrition and wellness industries.

"This significant investment in new capabilities demonstrates Cornell Capital's continued commitment to the INW platform, and the "One Stop Solutions Provider" strategy we are executing," said Jared Leishman, INW CEO.

About INW | Innovations in Nutrition + Wellness

INW stands at the crossroads of change in the nutrition and wellness industry, blending science and innovation with safety and quality to set a new standard of leadership in nutritional and personal care manufacturing. Delivering operational excellence from product R & D to expert manufacturing and packaging to efficient delivery, the company provides an unmatched quality product and packaging innovation, from concept to launch to global brands. They offer a diversity of product forms across powders, solid dose, liquids/gel packs, personal care, and more across its multi-site network. Visit inw-group.com to learn more.

About Cornell Capital

Cornell Capital LLC is a U.S.-based private investment firm with ~$6 billion of AUM and offices in New York and Hong Kong. Leveraging decades of global investment experience, the firm takes a disciplined approach to investing across the consumer, financial services, and industrials/business services sectors, often in companies that can benefit from the firm's Asia presence and cross-border expertise. Founded in 2013 by Senior Partner Henry Cornell, the former Vice Chairman of Goldman Sachs' Merchant Banking Division, the firm is led by a highly seasoned team with significant shared investment experience. For more information, visit www.cornellcapllc.com.

Media Contact

Gil Arvizu, Chief Commercial Officer

garvizu@inwmanufacturing.com

(972) 490-3300 [ext. 121]

Photo credit: Red Wing Aerials INW / Dallas One’s fully-automated, multi-function filler supporting its drink delivery form. (PRNewswire)

Photo credit: Red Wing Aerials INW / Dallas One’s newly finished batching room supporting its drink and gel pack delivery forms. (PRNewswire)

