ZyVersa Therapeutics' CEO, Stephen C. Glover, Is Invited Speaker at BioFlorida 2022 Annual Conference

ZyVersa is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with two licensed proprietary product platforms targeting renal and inflammatory diseases

ZyVersa and Larkspur Health entered into a definitive business combination agreement on July 20, 2022 , which is expected to be completed in fourth quarter of 2022

Combined company expected to be named ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. and listed on NASDAQ under ticker "ZVSA"

WESTON, Fla. and BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. ("ZyVersa"), a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company leveraging advanced, proprietary technologies to develop drug therapies that address unmet medical needs in the areas of renal and inflammatory diseases, and Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: LSPR) ("Larkspur"), a blank-check special purpose acquisition company, are pleased to announce that Stephen C. Glover, ZyVersa's Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman, is an invited speaker at BioFlorida's 2022 Annual Conference being held in Miami, Florida on November 2-4, 2022.

Hear what ZyVersa's CEO has to say about building an innovative, successful biopharma company at BioFlorida 2022

Mr. Glover will be joining four other life science executives in a General Session titled, CEO Panel: Learn from the Experts. Mr. Glover will share his experience and insights in building an innovative and successful biopharmaceutical company.

The CEO Panel will take place:

Date: Friday, November 4, 2022

Time: 9:00 – 9:40am ET

To learn more about ZyVersa, cholesterol efflux mediator (VAR 200), and inflammasome ASC inhibitor (IC 100), request a one-on-one meeting with Mr. Glover at ir@zyversa.com, or visit www.zyversa.com.

About ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc.

ZyVersa is a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company leveraging advanced, proprietary technologies to develop drug therapies that address unmet medical needs in the areas of renal and inflammatory diseases. ZyVersa's development pipeline includes phase 2a ready VAR 200, a cholesterol efflux mediator for treatment of rare kidney disease, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis. ZyVersa believes VAR 200 has the potential to treat other glomerular diseases, including Alport syndrome and diabetic kidney disease. ZyVersa's development pipeline also includes IC 100, a novel inflammasome ASC inhibitor being developed to treat a multitude of inflammatory diseases. For more information, please visit www.zyversa.com.

About Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp.

Larkspur is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) formed to identify a biopharmaceutical company that can develop and thrive as a newly formed public company and benefit from Larkspur's operational expertise and a significant infusion of capital. Each of Larkspur's management team and board of directors have been former management and executive leadership of private and public biopharmaceutical companies and have over 50+ years of aggregate investment and operational experiences. The team strongly believes in the growth opportunities in the biotechnology industry. They are experienced operators who seek to partner with top innovators and thinkers in the biopharmaceutical field. As operators, their entrepreneurial approach enables support for management teams in making impactful decisions with an eye toward growth and operational excellence. For more information, please visit www.lsprhealth.com.

