SUNNYSIDE SOUTH BELOIT CANNABIS WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 777

Teamsters Get Workers Reinstated Prior to Organizing Victory

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill., Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With 93 percent voting in favor of representation, workers at the Sunnyside Dispensary in South Beloit, Ill., have voted to join Teamsters Local 777.

"These workers are fearless and they stood strong throughout this campaign, even when it wasn't easy to do so," said Jim Glimco, Local 777 President. "Their hard work, dauntlessness, and passion will get them a strong contract when they go to the bargaining table."

"If this organizing drive has demonstrated anything, it's that these men and women have what it takes to be leaders in this working-class social movement," said Peter Finn, Teamsters Food Processing Division Director. "These workers are taking ownership of their workplace and empowering one another. They're turning their jobs into prosperous, middle-class trades."

At one point during the organizing drive, Local 777 was able to get three workers their jobs back after they were initially terminated. Marissa Trujillo was one of them.

"From the bottom of my heart, I am so proud of everyone — including myself — for remaining steadfast and standing together to form such a strong foundation," Trujillo said. "I got to work with such strong-willed, fierce, and influential individuals, and together we fought for what's right and called out injustices. When two other people and I were wrongfully terminated, that was when our true, united family came to fight for us against an unfair system. It was a day that was unforgettably beautiful!"

Founded in 1937, Teamsters Local 777 represents workers in a wide variety of industries throughout the Chicago area. For more information, go to teamsters777.org/.

