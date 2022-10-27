THE VOICE ENTERS THE METAVERSE! ITV STUDIOS PARTNERS WITH VIRTUAL BRAND GROUP TO BRING THE ICONIC SINGING EXPERIENCE TO THE METAVERSE

The virtual world will allow fans globally to unlock new voice experiences through games, competitions, fan rewards, digital items, and more

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- You know The Voice - but do you know what's next? Today, ITV Studios announced that it has granted exclusive rights in the metaverse for the world's number one talent show to the Virtual Brand Group (VBG). The Voice redefined stardom with its instantly iconic blind auditions and competitive celebrity coaches - that removed judgment based on physical appearance and empowered people based just on their talent.

Virtual Brand Group (VBG), an award-winning metaverse pioneer known for building immersive experiences and communities, will collaborate with ITV to develop, build and operate The Voice in the metaverse for the first time. Voice fans from across the world will get the opportunity to engage with the show - anytime, anywhere - in an environment built for them and be part of their own musical journey in ways never dreamed of before. Elements of the collaboration will include:

Building boundless virtual experiences and social games, including persistent worlds and events where fans and friends can enjoy unique content, showcase skills, and challenge each other in creative musical play.

Creating a web3 loyalty program and fan journey that connects and rewards them for the time across all their interactions from social media to watching the show to buying virtual or physical merchandise.

Working to develop a new form of truly metaverse global competition that goes far beyond the real-life version, offering new opportunities to drive global viewership of The Voice

"That's why we say The Voice was, in many ways, an early version of the Metaverse where anonymity and being whoever you want rule. Today we come full circle," said Lucie Stoffers, Head of Brand & Licensing at ITV Studios. "VBG is the perfect partner for us because together, we can enable a one-stop activation for all our territories and broadcasting partners around the world and give fans a year-round experience with games, giveaways, and virtual items all inspired by The Voice."

"Collaborating with ITV to deliver The Voice metaverse will redefine virtual music experiences beyond passive concerts centered just on popstars and give power to a billion people to become stars anywhere on the planet," said VBG CEO and founder Justin Hochberg. "The Voice metaverse experience will create a new, connected musical fan journey that only web3 can deliver - not real life, not TV, and not static Internet. Fans will be rewarded no matter how they engage - whether watching, sharing, purchasing, playing, or attending an event. For VBG, this represents the next iteration in our rapid growth leading entertainment onto a range of new platforms."

#TheVoice superfans can sign up to get early access to metaverse games and virtual drops and be the first to unlock new experiences and rewards at TheVoiceVIPSuperverse.com . Plus, on the site, they can earn legendary fan status by finding the "Easter egg," a 3-digit hidden number in the above image, and submitting their guess.

About ITV Studios

ITV Studios is a creator, producer, and distributor of world-leading programmes and formats that people can't get enough of. Connecting millions of people every day and shaping and reflecting the world they live in, ITV Studios is More Than TV. Its Brand & Licensing department is responsible for all global commercial activities, including sponsorship, brand licensing, consumer products, gaming, and live events. It represents a diverse portfolio, including scripted and non-scripted content, game shows, and kids' titles, which offers a wide range of commercial opportunities. Brands include The Voice, Hell's Kitchen, Love Island, I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, The Chase, Coronation Street, Schitt's Creek, The Last Unicorn, Thunderbirds, Space: 1999, The Prisoner, and more.

ITV Studios has created over 7,000 hours of original programming across 60 production labels and 13 countries. The Voice has generated a total of 145 adaptations across the globe, making it the biggest and most successful format brand in the non-scripted global marketplace to date. It has received five People's Choice Awards and four Emmy Awards for Best Reality Competition Series.

About Virtual Brand Group

Based in Los Angeles and co-founded by Justin Hochberg, CEO Virtual Brand Group (VBG) is an award-winning metaverse pioneer, transforming businesses by bringing brands to life virtually with high-profile sustainable digital experiences across social gaming, digital merchandise, and NFTs. By harnessing the power of web3, VBG builds immersive experiences, marketing campaigns, virtual clothing collections, and communities. The team developed "Infinite Loop Marketing,™" connecting brands in real-life commerce with avatar commerce, gamifying the customer journey while generating massive incremental revenue for a brand's ecommerce. Licensing International awarded VBG's Forever 21 Shop City experience "Best Digital Product." #GetMetaversed on Twitter and LinkedIn .

