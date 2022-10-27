SUPERBOOK LAUNCHES SPORTS BETTING IN IOWA

The expansion into Iowa marks the company's sixth jurisdiction

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperBook Sports, a highly respected sports wagering company based in Las Vegas, is now live in the Hawkeye State. Sports bettors in Iowa can download the SuperBook Sports Iowa app or visit ia.SuperBook.com and start wagering on their favorite sports and teams today.

"We're excited to bring the SuperBook brand and our decades of experience to the state of Iowa," said SuperBook Chief Executive Officer, Mark Lipparelli. "From the Cyclones and Hawkeyes to the Field of Dreams, Iowa has one of the best sports traditions in the country. Many sports fans from Iowa have undoubtedly visited our iconic Las Vegas sportsbook, and now they can access those same great betting options from home."

With the addition of Iowa, SuperBook's reach now extends to six states: Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, New Jersey, Tennessee, and now Iowa. Announcements on additional states are just around the corner.

SuperBook Sports is based out of the famed SuperBook Westgate Las Vegas. Behind legendary odds makers Jay Kornegay and John Murray, SuperBook has built a loyal and growing customer base.

Kornegay, the Vice President of Race & Sports Book Operations at SuperBook, commented, "I am excited to launch our sports betting in Iowa. From my time in this business, I've known sports fans in Iowa to be among the most loyal and knowledgeable." Kornegay added. "We're off and running and we welcome new sign-ups to compare us against the others. We focus on building the best odds anywhere we operate, and we offer several generous odds boosts and other promotional bets."

In Iowa, customers can download the SuperBook Sports app from the Apple App Store by searching for SuperBook Sports Iowa. Customers on Android can download the app from ia.SuperBook.com or find us in the Google Play Store.

Stay tuned to SuperBook.com as well as @SuperBookSports on social media for events and promotions in Iowa and beyond.

About SuperBook Sports

SuperBook Sports has earned its reputation as the most respected and well-known brands in American sports betting. The company launched its first sports betting operation in Las Vegas, Nevada in 1986. Now, with over 35 years of operating experience, SuperBook Sports has become the go-to source for leading sports media outlets, other bookmakers and a favorite place to wager for both novice and knowledgeable bettors alike. SuperBook Westgate Las Vegas boasts the largest sportsbook in the world at over 35,000 sq ft, featuring the world's largest video wall and 4K TV. In October 2020, SuperBook Sports officially launched their Colorado mobile app. In June of 2021, they celebrated a grand opening of The SuperBook at The Lodge Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. SuperBook Sports continued their expansion to New Jersey in August 2021, Arizona in December 2021, Tennessee in April 2022, and Iowa in October 2022.

