nClouds Achieves the AWS Service Delivery Designation for Amazon EKS

AWS Premier Tier Services Partner Deepens Application Modernization Credentials

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- nClouds , an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN) and a leading provider of managed cloud services, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Delivery designation for Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS), recognizing that nClouds has proven success in helping customers architect, deploy, and operate containerized workloads on top of Kubernetes.

"Amazon EKS enables our customers to deliver innovation at speed with agility and scalability." - Shaun Ritchie , nClouds

Achieving the Amazon EKS Service Delivery designation differentiates nClouds as an APN member that has a deep understanding of Amazon EKS, demonstrated experience, and proven customer success in helping customers manage, deliver, and optimize containerized workloads with Amazon EKS. To receive this designation, APN members must possess deep AWS experience and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

"nClouds is proud to receive the AWS Service Delivery designation on Amazon EKS," said Shaun Ritchie, CEO. "Our team is dedicated to helping companies achieve their business and technology goals by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides. Amazon EKS enables our customers to deliver innovation at speed with agility and scalability."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Service Delivery Program to help customers identify APN Consulting Partners with deep experience in delivering specific AWS services.

nClouds has deep AWS skills to offer its customers – particularly in modernization efforts. nClouds has been partnering with the AWS Application Modernization Services Acceleration Team (SAT) on containerization and serverless solutions since early 2020 and has supported the AWS launches of Amazon EKS Blueprints and Amazon EKS-Anywhere on Bare Metal .

"nClouds is improving the DevOps workflow for Cequence deployments," said Ameya Talwalkar, CEO & Founder at Cequence , a security software company that designs a platform to protect customers from malicious API attacks. "We are using (Amazon) EKS clusters that have helped us achieve improved reliability, security, and scalability. Overall, our deployment methods are more straightforward, secure, and easier to maintain."

"nClouds has been our extended team, helping us build a modern infrastructure with AWS that empowers us to transform continuously," said Shlomi Ronen, Vice President of Engineering at National Research Group , a global insights and strategy firm at the intersection of entertainment and technology. "nClouds' expertise with containerization and (Amazon) EKS has enabled us to achieve agility and scalability together."

About nClouds

nClouds is an award-winning, technology-enabled provider of cloud and DevOps services. The company partners with customers to build and manage modern infrastructure solutions on the cloud that enable organizations to deliver innovation faster. nClouds provides services in the areas of modern cloud operations, DevOps, cloud migration, site reliability engineering (SRE), data & analytics, 24/7 support, and staff augmentation. The company is a leading public cloud MSP. For more information, visit nclouds.com and follow at twitter.com/n_Clouds .

Industry recognition: CRN MSP 500 – Pioneer 250 (2022, 2021), CRN Fast Growth 150 – #10 Fastest-Growing IT Solution Provider in North America (2021) at 235%, ChannelE2E MSP 250 (2021, 2020), HfS Research Hot Vendor 2018, and DevOps Dozen 2017 – Best New DevOps Solutions Company.

