Daemen to Offer Free Tablet Program to the Community

AMHERST, N.Y., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Daemen University will be expanding its participation in the government-funded Affordable Connectivity Program on Saturday, November 5th, from 11 am – 5 pm. This program provides WiFi enabled tablets for anyone who are utilizing government assistance through Medicaid, SNAP, WIC, Pell grants, SSI, Section 8, Veteran's pension and survivor benefits, and more.

Daemen University Logo (PRNewswire)

The program will provide one (1) free tablet per household based on meeting the qualifications above. After a one-time activation fee of $11, the tablet is free to the participant and comes with WiFi and data for one full year.

Daemen piloted this program with its own community members a few weeks back and organizers found the response very positive.

"This is an extraordinary program," said Stacy Roland, assistant professor of business administration and the organizer of the program. "We could not be more excited to be able to provide this important service to community members in need. Much like our VITA program where we provide free tax return filing at tax time, Daemen continues to use its resources to better the campus community."

There are a limited number of tablets available for this inaugural event so interested parties are required to register by 12 pm on November 3rd, either online at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0E44A4AB23A3F5C70-free or via phone at 716-839-7646.

Distribution for registered participants will take place on November 5th in the Business and Commerce Building on Daemen's Amherst campus located off of Getzville Rd.

For more information, please contact Stacy Roland at sroland@daemen.edu.

Founded in 1947, Daemen University is a premier private institution of higher learning, offering over 65 majors in professional health sciences and the liberal arts. In today's rapidly changing world, a Daemen education offers lasting value and provides students and alumni a strong foundation for lifelong learning. Connect online at Daemen.edu .

Media contacts: Greg Nayor, gnayor@daemen.edu, 716-839-8520

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Daemen University