Wpromote Partners With ZMC

Strategic investment from ZMC accelerates Wpromote's growth and expansion.

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wpromote , a leading independent digital marketing agency, announced today that affiliates of private equity firm ZMC have invested in the company to help accelerate its growth and expand key technology and product offerings. Founded in 2001, Wpromote is a disruptor to the traditional networked agency model, helping global brands accelerate profitable growth through its unique delivery model and technology-enabled solutions. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The new partnership between Wpromote and ZMC sets the agency up for the next phase of growth. (PRNewswire)

Wpromote's expertise, data capabilities, and powerful technology platform, Polaris, are built to optimize a client's entire digital advertising strategy across multiple channels. Wpromote empowers clients to "Think Like A Challenger" by connecting media strategy to business outcomes and upending conventional marketing wisdom to drive breakthrough growth. The company's client base boasts some of the world's biggest brands including Whirlpool, Quickbooks, Shipt, Spanx, and TransUnion.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to be partnering with ZMC. From the beginning of the process, it was clear that ZMC and Wpromote were perfectly aligned in the belief that marketing services are still in the early stages of a major digital transformation. ZMC immediately recognized Wpromote's ability to combine technology, data, and creative capabilities to deliver the best outcomes for customers, and we believe that ZMC's expertise in scaling businesses and its unique partnership approach will help accelerate expansion," said Mike Mothner, Wpromote Founder and CEO.

"We have been thematically focused on the increasing criticality and complexity of performance marketing. As the digital ecosystem continues to evolve, marketers have increasingly looked to companies like Wpromote to handle the most complex marketing initiatives through a combination of technology and domain expertise. We have been impressed by the business and more importantly the culture that Mike has built over the last 20 years and are thrilled to be partners with him and his team," noted Ripan Kadakia, Partner at ZMC.

"There is no doubt that Wpromote is a pioneer and market disruptor in the digital advertising ecosystem. The chemistry between our teams was evident from the start and we are excited to support Wpromote's growth through enhanced offerings and expansion both organically and via acquisition," said Andrew Vogel, Managing Partner and Co-Chief Investment Officer at ZMC.

Canaccord Genuity served as exclusive financial advisor to Wpromote and Shamrock Capital in connection with the transaction and Sheppard Mullin served as legal advisor. Sidley Austin LLP acted as legal advisor and Garros Group acted as financial advisor to ZMC.

About Wpromote

Wpromote is a digital marketing agency that helps our clients Think Like A Challenger: from enterprise brands to fast-growing digital disruptors, we believe that the right media strategy can help every business connect with customers. We combine best-in-class expertise and proprietary technology to drive profitable growth for leading brands like Whirlpool, Quickbooks, Shipt, Spanx, and TransUnion. For additional information, visit http://www.wpromote.com .

Contact: Marcy Stelle, marcy@wpromote.com

About ZMC

ZMC is a leading private equity firm comprised of experienced investors and executives who invest in and manage a diverse group of media, entertainment, communications and technology enterprises.

Founded in 2001, ZMC's investment philosophy centers on operational value creation driven by targeted investment themes, deep sector expertise, and strong partnerships with industry and operating executives. ZMC approaches its investments in collaboration with management teams and has a successful track record of actively adding value to portfolio companies. For more information, visit www.zmclp.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wpromote