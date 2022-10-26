U.S. Medical Management (USMM) and its family of companies announces rebranding, changes name to HarmonyCares

HarmonyCares has unveiled a new brand and logo as part of an extensive rebranding initiative.

TROY, Mich., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Medical Management "USMM", a recognized leader in providing high-quality, compassionate healthcare within proven care models that support complex and fragile individuals in the home setting, has completed an extensive rebranding effort to better reflect its corporate vision, as well as convey its full continuum of home-based services to patients and care partners. At the heart of this rebranding is a change of the company name to HarmonyCares and an update to the corporate and division logos. HarmonyCares Medical Group (Visiting Physicians Association), HarmonyCares Hospice (Grace/Comfort Hospice), and HarmonyCares Home Health (Pinnacle Senior Care) division branding was also launched as part of the effort.

For nearly 3 decades, HarmonyCares has been committed to providing community-based care to patients who most often have poor health equity and limited access to care. The refreshed branding reflects HarmonyCares' dedication to accessible, affordable, high-quality care, regardless of income, provided through coordinated care entities.

"With the changing health care landscape, the timing is right to change our name to represent our organization's mission, care model, and care teams to better reflect our coordinated service offerings and commitment to community-based care. We are proud to continue to operate in the same markets and physical locations, and look to expand our service area in 2023 and beyond" said Matt Chance, CEO, HarmonyCares.

About HarmonyCares

HarmonyCares is a leading provider of home-based primary care services for complex/fragile patients. Based in Troy, Michigan, HarmonyCares operates in-home primary care practices in 11 states, constituting a 200 + primary care provider group, providing continuity-based primary care under an integrated, physician-driven model which includes ancillary services such as home health, hospice, palliative care, radiology, diagnostics, durable medical equipment, and laboratory. HarmonyCares also operates a multi-state Medicare Shared Savings Program ACO serving approximately 20,000 complex/fragile Medicare patients. In December 2021, Rubicon Founders acquired a majority stake in HarmonyCares.

