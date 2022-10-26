Tabula Rasa HealthCare Named a 2022 Champion of Board Diversity

MOORESTOWN, N.J., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc.® (TRHC) (NASDAQ: TRHC), a leading healthcare technology company advancing the safe use of medications, was named a Champion of Board Diversity by The Forum of Executive Women (The Forum), which annually honors the top public companies in the Philadelphia region for having 30% or more women on their respective boards.

"We place great emphasis on diversity, equity and inclusion at TRHC, and we are proud to again be named a Champion of Board Diversity," said Michael Purcell, TRHC's Independent Board Chairman. "We recognize the value this diversity adds to our corporate governance and appreciate our Board's continued commitment to ensuring a diversity of experiences and opinions amongst our Board members."

TRHC is one of 35 top 100 public companies in the Philadelphia region to be named a Champion of Board Diversity. The Champions of Board Diversity will be honored Wednesday, October 26 at The Forum's Leadership Breakfast.

"Each year our list of Champions grows, which is really encouraging to see," said Katherine Kelton, President of The Forum, in the announcement. "An intentional focus on board diversity reflects prioritization of good governance – so this milestone is not just good for women, but good for these companies and for our region. While there is still a tremendous opportunity to diversify boards by gender, as well as by race and ethnicity, The Forum celebrates this great progress, and we are looking forward to recognizing these 35 companies at our upcoming Leadership Breakfast."

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) (NASDAQ: TRHC) provides medication safety solutions that empower healthcare professionals and consumers to optimize medication regimens, combating medication overload and reducing adverse drug events – the fourth leading cause of death in the US. TRHC's proprietary technology solutions, including MedWise®, improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, and lower healthcare costs. TRHC's extensive clinical tele-pharmacy network improves care for patients nationwide. Its solutions are trusted by health plans and pharmacies to help drive value-based care. For more information, visit tabularasahealthcare.com.

About The Forum of Executive Women

Founded in 1977, The Forum of Executive Women is the Greater Philadelphia Region's premier women's organization, actively working to bring together, and leverage the influence of, professional women to expand the impact and power of women in the workplace and beyond. Forum membership has grown over four decades to comprise nearly 600 of the most influential leaders throughout the region. Visit foew.com for more information.

