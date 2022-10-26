Lunit Joins World Economic Forum Global Innovators Community

Lunit invited to join the World Economic Forum's Global Innovators Community, an invitation-only group of the world's most promising start-ups and scale-ups at the forefront of technological and business model innovation

In 2020, Lunit was nominated among hundreds of candidates as one of the World Economic Forum's "Technology Pioneers"

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lunit (KRX: 328130.KQ), a leading medical AI provider serving more than 1,000 medical sites globally, today announced that the company has joined the World Economic Forum's Global Innovators Community, a group of the world's most promising start-ups and scale-ups that are at the forefront of ethical technological and business model innovation.

(PRNewsfoto/Lunit) (PRNewswire)

The World Economic Forum provides the Global Innovators Community with a platform to engage with public- and private-sector leaders and to contribute new solutions to overcome current crises and build future resiliency. As part of the Global Innovators Community, Lunit will engage with the Forum's Platforms to help define the global agenda on key issues.

"We're pleased to welcome Lunit to the Global Innovators Community and we're looking forward to leveraging their insights to inform our content work on the Forum's Platform for Shaping the Future of Health and Healthcare," said Verena Kuhn, Global Innovators Community Head, World Economic Forum.

"Lunit is honored to accept the World Economic Forum's recognition as a global innovator," said Brandon Suh. "We are excited to partake in the community's mission to use our innovative power to help protect the lives and livelihoods of communities and industries around the world. We will continue to work with the Forum in contributing to the global community with our expertise and experiences in the medical AI field."

As one of the first-generation medical AI startups, founded in 2013, Lunit has been developing AI software systems for cancer screening and oncology, providing services in partnership with major industry giants such as GE Healthcare, Fujifilm, Philips, Guardant Health, and more. The company has grown rapidly, serving customers from more than 1,000 medical sites around the world in just 3.5 years since its first product approval, with a high retention rate of 90%.

In 2020, Lunit was nominated among hundreds of candidates as one of the World Economic Forum's "Technology Pioneers," comprised of early to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the design, development, and deployment of new technologies poised to have a significant impact on business and society.

Following its invitation to join the Global Innovators, CEO Brandon Suh of Lunit will be present at the upcoming World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in January, at Davos.

About Lunit

With AI, Lunit aims to 'conquer cancer,' one of the leading causes of death worldwide. Lunit is an AI software company devoted to developing AI solutions for precision diagnostics and therapeutics, to find the right diagnosis at the right cost, and the right treatment for the right patients. Lunit, a portmanteau of 'learning unit,' is a deep learning-based medical AI company devoted to developing advanced medical image analytics and data-driven imaging biomarkers via cutting-edge technology.

Founded in 2013, Lunit has been acknowledged around the globe for its advanced, state-of-the-art technology and its application in medical images. Our technology has been recognized at international AI competitions surpassing top companies like Google, IBM, and Microsoft. As a medical AI company that values building clinical evidence, our findings are presented in major peer-reviewed journals and global conferences including ASCO and AACR. Lunit is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea with offices in representatives in the U.S.A., Netherlands, and China.

About World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business, cultural, and other leaders of society to shape global, regional, and industry agendas. It was established in 1971 as a not-for-profit foundation and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. It is independent, impartial, and not tied to any special interests.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lunit