BrandTuitive Receives Highest Honors for Design and Creative Excellence

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BrandTuitive, a New York City branding and brand marketing agency, has once again been recognized for its creative design work by highly regarded design award competitions, including the NYX Muse Awards, NYX Marcom Awards and the GDUSA Health+Wellness Design Awards™.

"Great creative always starts with solid strategy," noted Todd Brenard, Chief Strategy Officer at BrandTuitive. "These awards acknowledge our team's exceptional creativity while also recognizing the insights-based strategy behind the design."

The NYX Muse Creative Awards is a leading international awards program that celebrates extraordinary work in the fields of marketing, communication, advertising, creativity, public relations, graphic design, print, digital, video and audio.

BrandTuitive captured the highest distinction — Platinum — for its social media work with Madison James and took home Silver in the website category for its branding and design work with DRG Talent.

The NYX Marcom Awards recognize, celebrate and honor creative excellence in marketing and communications across a wide variety of industries. BrandTuitive won Grand Winner — the highest level of recognition — for its social content development with Madison James. The NYC-based agency also achieved Gold for DRG Talent's logo design and Silver for Weill Cornell Medicine's billboard creative.

The GDUSA Health+Wellness Design Awards™ competition honors graphic design excellence from traditional medicine to healthy lifestyles to public health initiatives. BrandTuitive earned design awards for both its marketing Brochures + Collateral refresh for Weill Cornell Medicine and its Direct Mail + Direct Response Campaign for United Imaging.

According to Nancy Raider, Brand Director for Weill Cornell Medicine, "BrandTuitive truly understands our organization and brings our exceptional brand to life in the creative messaging and visual content they develop for us. Their work connects powerfully with our team's business goals, with our physician practices, as well as with our patients and their families."

BrandTuitive is a full-service branding and marketing agency based in New York City. It believes in revealing the truth of brands to understand how they uniquely fulfill the unmet needs of their customers. Those strategic insights are then delivered in powerful brand messaging and results-driven marketing creative. From global powerhouse brands to quickly emerging startups, BrandTuitive's clients range across a variety of industries. For more information, visit www.brandtuitive.com.

