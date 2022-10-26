The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation to Attend Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show October 26 - 30

NASSAU, Bahamas, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Islands of The Bahamas will once again be prominently displayed at the 63rd Annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS), October 26-30, to promote the boating sector in the country.

Owned by the Marine Industries Association of South Florida (MIASF), and produced by Informa Markets, FLIBS is recognised as the largest in-water boat show in the world.

John Pinder, Parliamentary Secretary to the Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation along with Dr. Kenneth Romer, Deputy Director General, Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation (BMOTIA) are expected to attend the show and meet with various members of the international media, investors and leading boating industry partners.

"Boating is a sector that is very important to The Bahamas especially as we continue to see significant arrivals to our islands by boat. To date we are more than 80% back to pre-pandemic levels", said the Hon. I. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, investments & Aviation for The Islands of The Bahamas.

"FLIBS is an incredible opportunity for us to showcase the expansive offerings we have available in this space, while networking with key industry partners, media and more. We look forward to another successful year of promoting our partners and experiences to boating enthusiasts in Fort Lauderdale".

With Florida being the largest source market for the boating sector, the team led by Exec Director, Bridgette King and Senior Director, Greg Rolle are geared up for an influx of inquiries for boating season 2023.

In fact, according to Senior Director Rolle, this is perhaps one of the most significant shows of the year and will be an indicator of how the next year will perform. We have a record number of stakeholders at the show this year and by all indications we are confident that 2023 will be another banner year for boating.

Bahamas highlights will include:

FLIBS Booth: Guests are encouraged to stop by The Bahamas booth #23, located in the main tent, to learn about the latest offerings and developments across the boating sector and sign up early for the popular 2023 Guests are encouraged to stop by Thebooth #23, located in the main tent, to learn about the latest offerings and developments across the boating sector and sign up early for the popular 2023 boating flings Yacht charter brokers will also be invited to participate in The Bahamas Yacht Charter Show Feb 2023

FLIBS Seminars: Attendees will have access to two seminars hosted by The Bahamas :

FLIBS Happy Hour : In partnership with Staniel Cay Yacht Club and Makers Air, The Islands of The Bahamas will host a happy hour on-site. Trade show goers can stop by The Bahamas booth #23 on Oct. 29 between 2-3 p.m. for Bahamian bites and Bahama Mama cocktails.

And More: The Bahamas will be featured at the evening event experience hosted by Worth Avenue Yachts at the yacht docks. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience a taste of The Bahamas will be featured at the evening event experience hosted by Worth Avenue Yachts at the yacht docks. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience a taste of Junkanoo , as well as Graycliff's famed cigar rolling and sampling.

The full list of this year's participating Bahamas partners and exhibitors include: Romora Bay Hotel & Marina, Odyssey Aviation Bahamas, Makers Air, Staniel Cay Yacht Club, Sandals Emerald Bay, Atlantis Paradise Island, Bay Street Marina, Valentines Resort, Grand Bahama Yacht Club, Grand Bahama Island Tourism Board, Kalik, 3N's Exuma Vacations, Bahamas National Trust, Bahamasair, Bluff House Resort & Marina, Nassau Yacht Haven, Neal Watson Bimini Scuba Center, Tropic Ocean Airways, Silver Airways, Buzz Air, Bradford Marine, Bimini Big Game Club, Abaco Beach Resort, Graycliff Hotel, Sterling Financial Group, Hurricane Hole Superyacht Marina and Montage Cay.

For more information, please visit www.FLIBS.com and https://www.bahamas.com/getting-here/boating.

