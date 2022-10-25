TriNet Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results

8% Growth in Total Revenues to $1.2 Billion

21% Growth in Professional Service Revenues to $189 million

Net Income per Diluted Share of $1.22 and Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share $1.64

DUBLIN, Calif., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. The third quarter highlights below include non-GAAP financial measures which are reconciled later in this release.

TriNet Logo (PRNewsfoto/TriNet) (PRNewswire)

Third quarter highlights include:

Total revenues increased 8% to $1.2 billion as compared to the same period last year.

Professional service revenues increased 21% to $189 million as compared to the same period last year.

Net income was $77 million , or $1.22 per diluted share, compared to net income of $77 million , or $1.16 per diluted share, in the same period last year.

Adjusted Net Income was $104 million , or $1.64 per diluted share, compared to Adjusted Net Income of $87 million , or $1.31 per diluted share, in the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA was $173 million , compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $132 million , in the same period last year.

Average PEO WSEs increased 1% as compared to the same period last year, to approximately 352,000.

Average HCM Users for the period was approximately 247,000.

At September 30, 2022 , TriNet had cash and cash equivalents of $454 million and total debt of $496 million .

"During the Third Quarter, TriNet delivered an expanded product line while achieving strong financial performance," said Burton M. Goldfield, TriNet's President and CEO. "We are enhancing our product offering to augment our PEO and HCM solutions at the request of our vibrant customer base. Through our acquisition of Clarus R&D and the launch of our TriNet Enrich product line, we were able to do just that. Clarus R&D enables customers to efficiently procure R&D tax credits, while TriNet Enrich allows customers to offer unique benefit offerings typically not available to SMBs. Ultimately, this creates lasting value for both our customers and shareholders"

Mr. Goldfield continued, "While we are not immune from the current economic uncertainty, TriNet will continue to innovate and operate in the best interests of all of our stakeholders. We remain focused on delivering strong financial performance, while investing in our business to drive long-term growth."

Third Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Guidance

In addition to announcing our third quarter 2022 results, we provide our third quarter and full-year 2022 guidance. Non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled later in this release. Percentages reflect the increase or (decrease) from the prior year quarter and prior year end.





Q4 2022

Full Year 2022



Low

High

Low

High Total Revenues

(2) %

— %

7 %

8 % Professional Service Revenues

7 %

10 %

17 %

18 % Insurance Cost Ratio

93.0 %

97.0 %

86.0 %

85.0 % Diluted net income (loss) per share of common stock

$ (0.47)

$ 0.07

$ 4.30

$ 4.85 Adjusted Net Income per share - diluted

$ —

$ 0.50

$ 5.90

$ 6.40

We anticipate filing our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q ("Form 10-Q") for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and making it available at http://www.trinet.com today, October 25, 2022.

About TriNet

TriNet provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll, all enabled by industry leading technology capabilities. TriNet's suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, Benefits, Employee Engagement, Payroll and Time & Attendance. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business and enabling their people. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to TriNet's financial results as determined in accordance with GAAP are included at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, please see the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, and statements made during the above referenced conference call will contain, statements that are not historical in nature, are predictive in nature, or that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions or otherwise contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, among other things, TriNet's expectations and assumptions regarding: TriNet's financial guidance for the third quarter and full-year 2022 and the underlying assumptions, the value to customers and shareholders of TriNet's product offerings, including Clarus R&D and TriNet enrich, TriNet's financial performance and long-term growth, and the extent, length and growth impact of current economic uncertainty. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of words such as, but not limited to, "ability," "anticipate," "believe," "can," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "guidance," "impact," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "strategy," "target," "value," "will," "would" and similar expressions or variations. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, TriNet's expectations regarding the impact of its enhanced product offerings, the acquisition of Clarus R&D and the launch of TriNet Enrich on its customers and shareholders and TriNet's expectation regarding its future financial performance, and long-term growth in light of current economic uncertainty. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, but are based on management's expectations as of the date hereof and assumptions that are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from our current expectations and any past or future results, performance or achievements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements include: the economic, health and business disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our clients and prospects, insurance costs and operations; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the laws and regulations that impact our industry and clients; our ability to manage unexpected changes in workers' compensation and health insurance claims and costs by worksite employees; our ability to mitigate the business risks we face as a co-employer; the effects of volatility in the financial and economic environment on the businesses that make up our client base and the concentration of our clients in certain geographies and industries; loss of clients for reasons beyond our control; the short-term contracts we typically use with our clients; the impact of regional or industry-specific economic and health factors on our operations; the impact of failures or limitations in the business systems we rely upon; the impact of our client Recovery Credit Programs, including our 2021 and 2022 Credit Programs; adverse changes in our insurance coverage or our relationships with key insurance carriers; our ability to improve our services and technology to satisfy regulatory requirements and meet the expectations of our clients and manage client attrition; our ability to effectively integrate businesses we have acquired or may acquire in the future; our ability to effectively manage and improve our operational processes; our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; the effects of increased competition and our ability to compete effectively; the impact on our business of cyber-attacks and security breaches; our ability to secure our information technology infrastructure and our confidential, sensitive and personal information; our ability to comply with constantly evolving data privacy and security laws; our ability to manage changes in, uncertainty regarding, or adverse application of the complex laws and regulations that govern our business; changing laws and regulations governing health insurance and employee benefits; our ability to be recognized as an employer of worksite employees under federal and state regulations; changes in the laws and regulations that govern what it means to be an employer, employee or independent contractor; our ability to comply with the laws and regulations that govern PEOs and other similar industries; the outcome of existing and future legal and tax proceedings; fluctuation in our results of operations and stock price due to factors outside of our control, such as the volume and severity of our workers' compensation and health insurance claims and the amount and timing of our insurance costs, operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements; our ability to comply with the restrictions of our credit facility and meet our debt obligations; and the impact of concentrated ownership in our stock. Any of these factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from our anticipated results.

Further information on risks that could affect TriNet's results is included in our filings with the SEC, including under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and elsewhere in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on our investor relations website at http://investor.trinet.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov . Copies of these filings are also available by contacting TriNet Corporation's Investor Relations Department at (510) 875-7201. Except as required by law, neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements in this press release, and any forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. In addition, we do not assume any obligation, and do not intend, to update any of our forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Key Financial and Operating Metrics

We regularly review certain key financial and operating metrics to evaluate growth trends, measure our performance and make strategic decisions. These key financial and operating metrics may change over time. Our key financial and operating metrics for the periods presented were as follows:



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (in millions, except per share and Operating Metrics data) 2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change Income Statement Data:

























Total revenues $ 1,241

$ 1,148

8 %

$ 3,659

$ 3,308

11 % Operating income 120

105

14



443

364

22

Net income 77

77

—



307

269

14

Diluted net income per share of common stock 1.22

1.16

5



4.81

4.03

19

Non-GAAP measures (1):

























Adjusted EBITDA 173

132

31



576

449

28

Adjusted Net income 104

87

20



378

302

25

Operating Metrics:

























Insurance Cost Ratio 83 %

86 %

(3) %

82 %

84 %

(2) % Average WSEs 351,888

347,502

1



348,833

333,839

4

Total WSEs at period end 351,839

351,267

—



351,839

351,267

—

Average HCM Users 247,375

N/A

N/A



250,731

N/A

N/A

(1) Refer to Non-GAAP measures definitions and reconciliations from GAAP measures under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".



(in millions) September 30,

2022

December 31,

2021

% Change

Balance Sheet Data:











Working capital $ 444

700

(37) % Total assets 3,079

3,309

(7)

Debt 496

495

—

Total stockholders' equity 856

881

(3)





Nine Months Ended September 30, (in millions) 2022

2021

% Change Cash Flow Data:











Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 76

$ (16)

(575) % Net cash used in investing activities (205)

(145)

41

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (392)

20

(2,060)

Non-GAAP measure (1):











Corporate Operating Cash Flows 436

334

31

(1) Refer to Non-GAAP measures definitions and reconciliations from GAAP measures under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".



TRINET GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in millions except per share data) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Professional service revenues $ 189 $ 156 $ 565 $ 465 Insurance service revenues 1,052 992 3,094 2,843 Total revenues 1,241 1,148 3,659 3,308 Insurance costs 872 851 2,547 2,400 Cost of providing services 79 61 225 191 Sales and marketing 72 56 179 147 General and administrative 63 52 165 128 Systems development and programming 18 12 54 36 Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 17 11 46 42 Total costs and operating expenses 1,121 1,043 3,216 2,944 Operating income 120 105 443 364 Other income (expense):







Interest expense, bank fees and other (22) (5) (33) (15) Interest income 5 3 8 6 Income before provision for income taxes 103 103 418 355 Income taxes 26 26 111 86 Net income $ 77 $ 77 $ 307 $ 269 Other comprehensive income/(loss), net of income taxes 7 (2) (4) (3) Comprehensive income $ 84 $ 75 $ 303 $ 266 Net income per share:







Basic $ 1.23 $ 1.17 $ 4.85 $ 4.08 Diluted $ 1.22 $ 1.16 $ 4.81 $ 4.03 Weighted average shares:







Basic 62 66 63 66 Diluted 63 67 64 67

TRINET GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In millions) September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 454

$ 612 Investments 95

135 Restricted cash, cash equivalents and investments 837

1,195 Accounts receivable, net 9

15 Unbilled revenue, net 363

324 Prepaid expenses, net 63

67 Other current assets 144

91 Total current assets 1,965

2,439 Restricted cash, cash equivalents and investments, noncurrent 151

166 Investments, noncurrent 142

168 Property, equipment and software, net 90

79 Operating lease right-of-use asset 38

42 Goodwill 462

294 Other intangible assets, net 103

6 Other assets 128

115 Total assets $ 3,079

$ 3,309 Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and other current liabilities $ 122

$ 86 Client deposits and other client liabilities 54

97 Accrued wages 413

369 Accrued health insurance costs, net 165

174 Accrued workers' compensation costs, net 55

55 Payroll tax liabilities and other payroll withholdings 677

929 Operating lease liabilities 15

11 Insurance premiums and other payables 20

18 Total current liabilities 1,521

1,739 Long-term debt, noncurrent 496

495 Accrued workers' compensation costs, noncurrent, net 129

135 Deferred taxes 29

11 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 41

41 Other non-current liabilities 7

7 Total liabilities 2,223

2,428 Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock —

— Common stock and additional paid-in capital 878

808 Retained earnings (Accumulated deficit) (17)

74 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5)

(1) Total stockholders' equity 856

881 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,079

$ 3,309

TRINET GROUP, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Nine Months Ended September 30, (in millions) 2022 2021 Operating activities



Net income $ 307 $ 269 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization 72 63 Amortization of ROU asset, lease modification and impairment 15 10 Stock based compensation 46 37 Deferred income taxes 1 $ — Provision for doubtful accounts 1 — Loss from sales and impairments of investments 18 — Loss from dispositions of assets 3 — Other 2 4 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



Accounts receivable, net 10 10 Unbilled revenue, net (38) (59) Other assets and prepaid expenses, net (83) (44) Accounts payable and other liabilities 5 16 Client deposits and other client liabilities (43) $ (14) Accrued wages 40 246 Accrued health insurance costs, net (10) (10) Accrued workers' compensation costs, net (5) (6) Payroll taxes payable and other payroll withholdings (252) (528) Operating lease liabilities (13) (10) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 76 $ (16) Investing activities



Purchases of marketable securities (337) (348) Proceeds from sale and maturity of marketable securities 390 232 Purchases of property and equipment (39) (29) Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired (219) — Net cash used in investing activities (205) (145) Financing activities



Repurchase of common stock (383) (94) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 6 6 Awards effectively repurchased for required employee withholding taxes (15) (13) Payment of long-term financing fees and debt issuance costs — (9) Proceeds from issuance of 2029 Notes — 500 Repayment of debt — (370) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (392) 20 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents, unrestricted and restricted (521) (141) Cash and cash equivalents, unrestricted and restricted:



Beginning of period $ 1,738 $ 1,643 End of period $ 1,217 $ 1,502





Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information



Interest paid $ 18 $ 11 Income taxes (refund) paid, net $ 60 $ 83

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the selected financial measures presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), we monitor other non-GAAP financial measures that we use to manage our business, to make planning decisions, to allocate resources and to use as performance measures in our executive compensation plan. These key financial measures provide an additional view of our operational performance over the long term and provide information that we use to maintain and grow our business.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is used to enhance the understanding of certain aspects of our financial performance. It is not meant to be considered in isolation from, superior to, or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP Measure Definition How We Use The Measure Adjusted EBITDA • Net income, excluding the effects of: - income tax provision, - interest expense, bank fees and other, - depreciation, - amortization of intangible assets, - stock based compensation expense, - amortization of cloud computing arrangements, and - transaction and integration costs. • Provides period-to-period comparisons on a consistent basis and an understanding as to how our management evaluates the effectiveness of our business strategies by excluding certain non-recurring costs, such as transaction and integration costs, and non-cash charges, such as depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, and certain impairment charges recognized based on the estimated fair values. We believe these charges are either not directly resulting from our core operations or not indicative of our ongoing operations. • Enhances comparisons to prior periods and, accordingly, facilitates the development of future projections and earnings growth prospects. • Provides a measure, among others, used in the determination of incentive compensation for management. • We also sometimes refer to Adjusted EBITDA margin, which is the ratio of Adjusted EBITDA to total revenues. Adjusted Net Income • Net income, excluding the effects of: - effective income tax rate (1), - stock based compensation, - amortization of intangible assets, net, - non-cash interest expense (2), - transaction and integration costs, and - the income tax effect (at our effective tax rate (1) of these pre-tax adjustments. • Provides information to our stockholders and board of directors to understand how our management evaluates our business, to monitor and evaluate our operating results, and analyze profitability of our ongoing operations and trends on a consistent basis by excluding certain non-recurring costs and non-cash charges. Corporate Operating Cash Flows • Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, excluding the effects of: - Assets associated with WSEs (accounts receivable, unbilled revenue, prepaid expenses and other current assets) and - Liabilities associated with WSEs (client deposits and other client liabilities, accrued wages, payroll tax liabilities and other payroll withholdings, accrued health benefit costs, accrued workers' compensation costs, insurance premiums and other payables, and other current liabilities). • Provides information that our stockholders and management can use to evaluate our cash flows from operations independent of the current assets and liabilities associated with our WSEs. • Enhances comparisons to prior periods and, accordingly, used as a liquidity measure to manage liquidity between corporate and WSE related activities, and to help determine and plan our cash flow and capital strategies.

(1) Non-GAAP effective tax rate is 25.5% for the third quarters of 2022 and 2021, which excludes the income tax impact from stock-based compensation, changes in uncertain tax positions, and nonrecurring benefits or expenses from federal legislative changes. (2) Non-cash interest expense represents amortization and write-off of our debt issuance costs and loss on a terminated derivative.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures



The table below presents a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA:

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (in millions) 2022 2021

2022 2021 Net income $ 77 $ 77

$ 307 $ 269 Provision for income taxes 26 26

111 86 Stock based compensation 16 13

46 37 Interest expense, bank fees and other (1) 22 5

33 15 Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 17 11

46 42 Amortization of cloud computing arrangements 1 —

3 — Transaction and integration costs 14 —

31 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 173 $ 132

$ 577 $ 449 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 14.0 % 11.5 %

15.7 % 13.6 % (1) Interest expense, bank fees and other includes $17M of realized investments losses on sales and impairments related to AFS securities.

The table below presents a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share - diluted:



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (in millions, except per share data) 2022 2021

2022 2021 Net income $ 77 $ 77

$ 307 $ 269 Effective income tax rate adjustment — —

4 (4) Stock based compensation 16 13

46 37 Amortization of intangible assets 5 1

13 11 Non-cash interest expense 1 —

1 3 Transaction and integration costs 14 —

31 — Income tax impact of pre-tax adjustments (9) (4)

(24) (14) Adjusted Net Income $ 104 $ 87

$ 378 $ 302 GAAP weighted average shares of common stock - diluted 63 67

64 67 Adjusted Net Income per share - diluted $ 1.64 $ 1.31

$ 5.94 $ 4.51

The table below presents a reconciliation of net cash provided by (used in) operating activities to Corporate Operating Cash flows:



Nine Months Ended September 30, (in millions) 2022 2021 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 76 $ (16) Less: Change in WSE related other current assets (101) (50) Less: Change in WSE related liabilities (259) (300) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities - WSE $ (360) $ (350) Net cash provided by operating activities - Corporate $ 436 $ 334

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures for the fourth quarter and full-year 2022 guidance.

Low and high percentages represent increases (decreases) from the same period in the previous year and excludes transaction and integration cost percentages as there is no comparative amount in the fourth quarter and full year of 2021, respectively, and no percentages can be provided. Adjusted Net Income excludes transaction and integration costs for 2022.

The table below presents a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share - diluted:



Q4 2021

Q4 2022 Guidance

FY 2021

Year 2022 Guidance (in millions, except per share data) Actual

Low High

Actual

Low High Net income $ 69

(143) % (93) %

$ 338

(18) % (8) % Effective income tax rate adjustment (6)

(160) (100)

(10)

(182) (152) Stock based compensation 13

39 39

50

29 29 Amortization of intangible assets 1

426 426

12

55 55 Non-cash interest expense —

— —

3

(61) (61) Income tax impact of pre-tax adjustments (3)

159 159

(17)

97 97 Adjusted Net Income $ 74

(99) % (57) %

$ 376

1 % 9 % GAAP weighted average shares of

common stock - diluted 67







67





Adjusted Net Income per share - diluted $ 1.13

$ — $ 0.50

$ 5.64

$ 5.90 $ 6.40

