STANLEY TUCCI AND TANQUERAY NO. TEN INVITE YOU TO "MAKE IT A MARTINI NIGHT" THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

Tanqueray No. TEN and global brand partner and martini connoisseur Stanley Tucci honor the beloved cocktail in new digital campaign

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From spontaneous five o'clock cocktail hours to a lavish evening with family and friends, the martini has enjoyed quite a resurgence in 2022. In honor of the classic cocktail, Tanqueray No. TEN and martini connoisseur Stanley Tucci launch "Make It A Martini Night," spotlighting the one drink order that becomes everybody's drink order—garnished with a grapefruit twist, of course.

Beloved for his at-home cocktail mixing on social media, Stanley Tucci inadvertently evolved into everyone's favorite amateur bartender in the process.

Fittingly, in the new No. TEN campaign Stanley Tucci keenly demonstrates how the premium, small batch gin – with bursts of fresh citrus, chamomile, and botanicals – can elevate the classic martini and give it the modern makeover it deserves.

"I'm a big fan of the martini – there is something about a martini's simplicity and classic elegance, while being modern at the same time," said Stanley Tucci. "Made with No. TEN, a martini rises in stature and that's why bartenders like to use it."

Tanqueray No. TEN provides an exquisite burst of citrus in every sip as it is made using whole citrus fruit—including fresh white grapefruit, lime, and orange. Setting the standard as the first ultra-premium gin, No. TEN can be enjoyed in any number of cocktails but is perhaps best served as a martini with a fresh grapefruit twist.

"There's no denying the martini has become the de facto 'it' cocktail of 2022," says Christina Choi, SVP of Gin, Tequila, and Breakout Growth Brands at DIAGEO North America. "With his quiet sophistication and natural charm, Stanley Tucci is the perfect creative partner for us. After all, if Stanley and No. TEN have one thing in common, it's that they are both undeniably classic and chic."

The new campaign, created by Anomaly New York, debuts with two 15-second films, inviting viewers into the modern, luxurious world of No. TEN and showcasing the magic that unfolds when two timeless partners unite over the world's favorite cocktail.

"Make It A Martini Night" at home with the Tanqueray Perfect TEN, Stanley Tucci's signature martini:

Ingredients:

1.5 oz. Tanqueray No. TEN

0.25 oz. dry vermouth

Garnish with a grapefruit twist

Preparation: Pour 1.5 oz. Tanqueray No. TEN into a shaker with ice and add .25 oz of dry vermouth. Stir until perfectly mixed using a bar or teaspoon. Strain into a chilled martini glass and garnish with a twist of grapefruit peel.

Tanqueray No. TEN is available at fine spirit retailers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $33.99 per 750ml bottle.

ABOUT TANQUERAY

TANQUERAY London Dry Gin is a dry, crisp, gin with a rich juniper flavor. Known for its iconic green bottle and red emblem, TANQUERAY London Dry Gin is one of the world's most award-winning gins. TANQUERAY London Dry Gin, TANQUERAY No. TEN Gin, TANQUERAY SEVILLA ORANGE, TANQUERAY RANGPUR Gin and TANQUERAY CRAFTED GIN COCKTAILS IN A CAN together create the renowned portfolio of TANQUERAY. Additional information about the TANQUERAY brand may be found at http://www.tanqueray.com .

ABOUT DIAGEO NORTH AMERICA

DIAGEO is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness. DIAGEO is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO ) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

