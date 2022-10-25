SQ ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of December 12, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Block, Inc. Shareholders

SQ ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of December 12, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Block, Inc. Shareholders

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: November 4, 2021 to April 4, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 12, 2022

No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in SQ:

https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/block-inc-loss-submission-form?id=32953&from=4

Block, Inc. NEWS - SQ NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Block, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company lacked adequate protocols restricting access to customer sensitive information; (2) as a result, a former employee was able to download certain reports of the Company's subsidiary, Cash App Investing, containing full customer names and brokerage account numbers, as well as brokerage portfolio value, brokerage portfolio holdings and/or stock trading activity; (3) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to suffer significant damage, including reputational harm; (4) and as a result of the foregoing, defendant's positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Block you have until December 12, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Block securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the SQ lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/block-inc-loss-submission-form?id=32953&from=4.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

535 Fifth Avenue

4th Floor

New York City, NY 10017

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

www.kleinstocklaw.com

View original content:

SOURCE The Klein Law Firm