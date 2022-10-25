Pico MES Launches Operator Alert System

California-based software startup further differentiates MES platform by adding immediate messaging capabilities to save time in the factory

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 25, 2022 -- Pico MES, a manufacturing execution system (MES) software company focused on automating critical manufacturing procedures of small to mid-sized manufacturers, today announced it has launched a new alert feature to its next generation MES platform.

Pico's digital work instructions, allows both new and experienced operators to utilize their systems efficiently, can be experienced firsthand, and the system data collection capabilities through connected tools will demonstrate the effectiveness and efficiency of its data management and insights. The new feature, Operator Alert, allows an operator to immediately contact support with the press of a single button, resulting in faster issue resolution and improved overall production yield.

The unique new feature allows operators to send immediate alerts through automated email, text and/or message, both Microsoft Teams and Slack. The alert messages are sent to supervisors, manufacturing engineering and/or quality leadership to address issues encountered in the middle of a production shift. The speed of the messaging feature allows the operator to move on to a new production build at their station without having to walk around to track down a colleague who can help solve the issue. When the leader arrives to address the issue, they can work in tandem with the operator right at the station, with the least amount of disruption to production.

"Pico MES knows firsthand that production speed and quality remain a significant focus for factories. And now, even when encountering a challenge, factories can address it much more quickly than they have in the past, minimizing disruption to the production lines," said Ryan Kuhlenbeck, CEO and Co-Founder, Pico MES. "We feel strongly about providing simple, relatable features that keep small to midsize manufacturers more competitive in the market, and this new alert feature by Pico MES is a key to bringing support directly to the operators."

The new feature will be rolled out directly to existing customers and will be included in the onboarding process for all new customers. Pico MES continues to communicate with the market on a regular basis to add capabilities to its platform and drive efficiencies for U.S. manufacturers.

Additionally, Pico has announced that it is partnering with Ingersoll Rand (IR), a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions, at the upcoming 2022 Assembly Show on October 25-27 in Chicago, IL and will launch a range of exciting tool, technology and data innovations. The companies will be located at booth 613 and key features include the new QX Multiplier high torque tool, Zero Gravity air balancer and the family of cordless QX Connect tools for IR, while Pico will demonstrate its digital work instructions and connected tools capabilities, as well as their new Operator Alert feature, which is a finalist in the show's 2022 New Product of the Year awards. PICO's Co-founder and CEO, Ryan Kuhlenbeck will be speaking at 2:45pm CT on Wednesday, October 25, "Connecting Your Tools Can Be Easy (Despite What Some People Say)" in Theatre #1.

Pico empowers small and mid-sized manufacturers to improve their productivity. The Silicon Valley-based company has a suite of machine learning tools, which tie directly into manufacturing processes and provide real-time data. Pico is founded by experienced plant engineers from firms like General Motors, Alta Motors, Tesla, Amazon and Ford. For more information about Pico, please visit picomes.com .

