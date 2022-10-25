GREENCIRCLE CERTIFIED RECOGNIZED BY AMAZON'S CLIMATE PLEDGE FRIENDLY INITIATIVE

Climate Pledge Friendly initiative highlights products sold on Amazon that are GreenCircle Certified

ROYERSFORD, Pa., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenCircle Certified (GreenCircle) is excited to be recognized as a reputable and transparent certifier by Amazon's Climate Pledge Friendly initiative. Climate Pledge Friendly helps customers discover more sustainable products when shopping on Amazon.

Four of GreenCircle's certifications have been approved by the Climate Pledge Friendly initiative. GreenCircle's Recycled Content, Life Cycle Assessment Optimized, and Certified Enregy Savings certifications qualify for Climate Pledge Friendly. GreenCircle's Certified Environmental Facts Multi-Attribute label, which looks like a nutrition label, has also been recognized by this initiative.

The Climate Pledge Friendly initiative is providing sustainable shopping options and continually working to minimize the impacts on the planet. While searching for products on Amazon, consumers will see the Climate Pledge Friendly badge on eligible products.

"GreenCircle has been working for over a decade to certify some of the most sustainable products and companies on the planet, and we are proud to be recognized by Amazon's Climate Pledge Friendly initiative," said Tad Radzinski, co-founder and Certification Officer of GreenCircle Certified. "When consumers are accurately informed and educated, they are empowered to make the best choices possible. Consumers have a big role in driving the demand for manufacturers to develop more sustainable products."

For more information about GreenCircle's recognized certifications and the benefits of getting third-party certified, listen to Tad Talks Sustainability Podcast.

About GreenCircle Certified, LLC

GreenCircle Certified was established in 2009 after our founders encountered many unsubstantiated claims in the marketplace. GreenCircle is an internationally recognized third-party certification entity whose thorough evaluation process provides independent verification that sustainability claims related to an organization's products and operations are honest, valid, and verified. GreenCircle is ISO 17065 compliant, following industry requirements for bodies certifying products, processes, and services. GreenCircle is recognized by the U.S. Federal Government as a recommended Ecolabel for all federal purchasing, by the Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR), and the United States Green Building Council (USGBC) as a valid third-party certification entity. In today's discerning market, third-party certification is a valuable asset in establishing brand integrity and developing consumer confidence. For more information visit: www.GreenCircleCertified.com

