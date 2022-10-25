GLACIAL® Rx Celebrates First Annual National Skinflammation Day

Product Customization Enhanced With The Launch of Two New Treatment Protocols

SAN RAMON, Calif., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- R2 Technologies Inc. ("R2"), the world leader in CryoAesthetic™ technology and the creator of Glacial® Rx, is celebrating the inauguration of National Skinflammation Day on October 25, 2022. Skinflammation Day marks the beginning of a nationwide campaign to ignite awareness and educate patients on the effects of chronic skin inflammation and the only technologically-driven solution to address it.

GLACIAL Rx by R2 Technologies (PRNewswire)

Skinflammation can manifest from a myriad of external and internal factors such as UV light, heat, pollution, diet, genetics, and hormones. Over time, untreated skinflammation can gradually degrade the skin, resulting in premature aging with symptoms of redness, dullness, dryness, fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven pigmentation. Glacial® Rx addresses skinflammation through the power of precision cooling technology to reset better skin from within through a relaxing experience.

"We felt it was important to celebrate National Skinflammation Day to create awareness of such an important topic and to educate patients. Glacial® Rx is an effective solution that directly targets the root cause of premature aging which is chronic skinflammation." says Tim Holt, Chief Executive Officer at R2 Technologies. "We are thrilled to see that both patients and doctors are responding positively to our precision cooling technology and continue to leverage the feedback from our providers to advance the Glacial® Rx platform."

R2 Technologies recently introduced additional treatment modalities to expand the Glacial® Rx platform, including the launch of Glacial® Glide. Through Glacial® Glide, providers can deliver continued precision cooling on the skin for up to ten minutes, optimizing patient benefits and outcomes in a standalone treatment or as an adjunct to other procedures. The newly enhanced Glacial® Gloss treatment now includes a new dermabrasion tip to increase exfoliation adding more benefits to the treatment when paired with this innovative precision cooling technology. Glacial Rx is FDA-cleared for the reduction of inflammation, pain, and swelling and the removal of benign lesions. When paired with the new dermabrasion tip, Glacial Rx is also FDA-cleared for general dermabrasion.

For more information on the causes and treatments for skinflammation visit Skinflammation.com and learn more about Glacial® Rx on GlacialSkin.com.

About R2 Technologies

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, R2 Technologies is the world leader in CryoAesthetic™ medical devices, including the GLACIAL® platform for precision contact cooling of the skin, which has been shown to reduce inflammation and also brighten dark spots. In 2014, Pansend Life Sciences, LLC and Blossom Innovations, LLC founded R2 Technologies and licensed exclusive intellectual property from Massachusetts General Hospital. In 2019, R2 brought on strategic partner, Huadong Medicine Co., Ltd. In close collaboration with these partners and the brand's scientific founders and world-famous luminaries in aesthetic medicine, Drs. Rox Anderson, Dieter Manstein, and Henry Chan, R2 focuses on the development, engineering, clinical research, and commercialization of groundbreaking technologies for aesthetic providers and consumers. To learn more about R2 Technologies, treatment offerings and providers, visit glacialskin.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and Instagram.

