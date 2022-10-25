Garmin Navionics+ marine cartography now available in flagship GPSMAP chartplotter series

GPSMAP series first to offer built-in cartography solution that delivers Garmin's best U.S. inland and coastal mapping, access to daily chart updates, new Auto Guidance+ technology and more

OLATHE, Kan., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN), the world's most innovative and recognized marine electronics manufacturer, today announced its newest marine cartography solution, Garmin Navionics+™, is now available preloaded into select GPSMAP® series chartplotters. This all-in-one mapping solution features vibrant colors, a streamlined interface, combined coastal and inland content plus a one-year subscription to daily chart updates to deliver unparalleled coverage from the world's No. 1 name in marine mapping.1

GPSMAP series is the first to offer built-in Garmin Navionics+ cartography solution that delivers Garmin’s best U.S. inland and coastal mapping, access to daily chart updates, new Auto Guidance+ technology and more. (PRNewswire)

"In our pursuit to provide the greatest global cartography solutions, we're excited to offer the latest-and-greatest detail and coverage available from Garmin Navionics+ now preloaded into one of our most popular chartplotter series," said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales.

Offering a myriad of features – including an all-new chart presentation, daily chart updates and advanced autorouting capabilities – Garmin Navionics+ cartography is designed to smoothly guide boaters on the water, or quickly lead anglers to where the fish may be hiding. It also features color-shaded target depth ranges, up to 1-foot depth contours, free downloadable NOAA raster images, shallow water shading and access to ActiveCaptain® community content for valuable insight on points of interest (POI), recommendations and advice from fellow boaters.

New, redesigned chart presentation

Garmin Navionics+ offers an improved look and feel – with a vibrant color palette and greater detail of coastal and inland features – to deliver a new, on-screen cartography presentation for more intuitive navigation on lake or sea. This new interface displays charts in striking detail with a crystal-clear look at the depths below the boat, as well as surrounding structure and navigational aids above the waterline.

Up to 5,000 daily updates

With up to 5,000 updates to chart content every day, Garmin Navionics+ offers the latest insights about any body of water for enhanced situational awareness and peace of mind while navigating. Daily chart updates combine millions of contributions from private and public surveyors, crowd-sourced data and more, delivering the freshest, most up-to-date content each time mariners leave shore. With coverage of more than 42,000 lakes worldwide, daily updates allow for immediate access to new chart data and lake content as it is released. A one-year subscription is included and once activated, customers can access unlimited daily chart updates using the ActiveCaptain app. For quick-and-easy access to ongoing up-to-date content after the first year, customers can opt-in for an auto-renewal subscription.

Advanced autorouting technology

Combining the best of Garmin and Navionics automatic routing features, Auto Guidance+ technology2 offers faster route calculations and improved routing detail. After selecting departure and arrival points, Auto Guidance+ considers a variety of factors – overhead clearance, chart data, popular routes and desired depth – then creates a suggested route for mariners to follow to their destination.

See more with premium Garmin Navionics Vision+™ content

For more advanced features, boaters and anglers can upgrade to premium Garmin Navionics Vision+ to discover more about the coasts they cruise or lakes they fish. Premium Garmin cartography includes all the standard features found in Garmin Navionics+, with the addition of high-resolution relief shading, sonar imagery, unique 3D views, high-resolution satellite imagery, aerial photography and more.

Plot your paradise with Garmin Navionics+ today

Available now, the following GPSMAP chartplotters include preloaded Garmin Navionics+ cartography: GPSMAP 7x3/9x3/12x3 series, GPSMAP 1042xsv/1242xsv, and the GPSMAP 8600 series.

Existing customers with built-in BlueChart® g3 coastal charts or LakeVü™ g3 inland maps can also take advantage of the latest Garmin Navionics+ all-in-one mapping solution with an easy upgrade. Click here for a full list of compatible devices and to upgrade today. Premium Garmin Navionics Vision+ cartography can also be purchased at Garmin.com or through the ActiveCaptain app. To learn more, visit Garmin.com/marine.

1 Based on 2021 reported sales



2 Auto Guidance+ is for planning purposes only and does not replace safe navigation operations

