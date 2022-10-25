DualPower™ NFT MF Husain fine art mint by LNMH

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Known around the world and exhibited at many of the world's major museums is Indian – Qatari Artist M.F. Husain. The iconic artist was called "The Picasso of India," because both Picasso and MF Husain exhibited together in Brazil. Husain has an important body of work, an exceptionally long and strong auction history at Sotheby's, Christie's, and a place in the international canon.

Now, Collectors and aficionados of rare art are in for a big treat. DualPower™ NFT is scheduled to be dropped as 3333 NFT mints of the artist's most iconic horses on the Ethereum blockchain.

DualPower, an artwork called "form follows function" features iconic horse/s behind a car, which will come in diverse traits and colors. This work of M.F. Husain has never been released either in print or in any digital derivative form. After random distribution minting from the website, the NFTs will be revealed on OpenSea. This drop comes as a second drop to follow the #DualFacedNFT from the innovative minds of LNMH.

The idea to create NFTs for DualPowerNFT arose after we realized that our first free NFT drop DualFaced of MF Husain's artwork on Sept 7th, 2022, was wildly successful. It minted all 10,000 in mere 19 minutes. Just like M.F. Husain, who took advantage of emerging technology to bring his art to the masses, we want to pay tribute with these DualPower NFTs to bring affordable art to the masses, said Kent Charugundla, Managing Member of LNMH and Tamarind Art who is one of the largest independent collectors of MF Husain seminal works and a IP/copyright holder.

The NFT drop of horses "FORM FOLLOWS FUNCTION" DualPower branded drop is a unique opportunity for fine art collectors to get hold of NFT works of these rare Husain derivatives in varied colors and traits. Reveal will be 24 hours after 100% of the NFTs are minted out on Opensea. This NFT drop is a collaboration between TamarindArt, LNMH and LAVA. LAVA provided all of the needed digital rendering and creative services for this drop.

Mint is scheduled for November 22nd, 2022, with Allow list qualifiers for pre-minting. Joining the allow list for DualPower.io is simple – visit the official website and fill out a form. There are some simple rules to follow while entering the AllowList.

"We want millions of people who know his work to be able to participate in the way that they never could before, and we want to introduce his genius to millions more," and this is just the beginning.

About LNMH LLC

LNMH is a producer of fine art NFTs, metaverses, Web3 related technologies for artists, galleries, and global brands. LNMH also collaborates with other entities, where needed, for IP licensing and other digital IT services.

http://LNMH.IO

About Tamarind Art Gallery, LLC.

Tamarind Art is a collector, publisher, gallery, Copyright/IP holder of its own MF Husain works, and one of the largest global collectors of MF Husain's art works. For more information contact https://tamarindart.com

About LAVA MEDIA NYC LLC.

LAVA is in the business of providing contract creative services for wide variety of clients. It uses multiple global artist collectives and renderers in providing the finest creative cloud services, graphics, and a digital marketing to its clients. Lava uses multiple AI engines and programmers in supporting its clients. More information about the company, contact http://LAVA.NYC

